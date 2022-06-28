Fitness
No running required.
M_a_y_a/E+/Getty Images
Did you know you can easily turn a walk into a HIIT session? All you have to do is take your speed or incline up a notch, says coach Eric Cohen.
Walking HIIT workouts boost cardio and build muscle, all while being low-impact. Here’s how to get started.
golero/E+/Getty Images
Cohen says you can do this routine outside or on a treadmill.
- Slow walk, 4 mins.
- Pump arms, walk moderate pace, 2 mins.
- Slow walk, 1 min.
- Pump arms, moderate pace, 2 mins.
- All-out power walk, 1 min.
- Slow walk, 1 min.
- Repeat 2x.