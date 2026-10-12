Night clubs are out and run clubs are in — at least, according to the tastemakers who came together this Sunday to join NYLON and Starbucks for an early workout-turned-party.

On Oct. 13, nearly 100 eager participants arrived at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York City’s Meatpacking District, ready to lace up their sneakers and join the Starbuck Run Club. The morning’s itinerary featured a 5K run plus other surprises for these early birds.

Upon their 10 a.m. arrival, participants picked up chic branded quarter-zip sweatshirts and bandanas before joining their preferred pace group. Next came a group stretch to get properly warmed up before hitting the pavement.

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On The Run With NYLON & Starbucks

The 5K route took runners along the scenic Hudson River Greenway. The rain and clouds didn’t stifle the good vibes; the camaraderie and waterfront view were well worth it. Runners cheered each other on the entire way, taking Strava-worthy selfies as they clocked their steps.

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The route looped back to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, where runners received tote bags stuffed with Starbucks-branded hats, running belts, and Clean sheets face wipes to freshen up after the race.

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Run Clubs Are The New Night Clubs

Around 11 a.m., guests headed upstairs to the Arriviamo Bar, where, to the crowd’s delight, DJ Jackie Hollander already had music bumping. The playlist ranged from her own original tracks to classic house and indie dance favorites, providing no shortage of singalong moments.

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Partygoers sipped on beverages from Starbucks, including the Vanilla Protein Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Banana Protein Cream Matcha. They also got an exclusive taste of the strawberry and coconut milk Pink Protein Drink. Meanwhile, trays of Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites and Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes also made their rounds for hungry guests to refuel without ever leaving the dance floor. Protein-maxxing and party-maxxing can, in fact, go hand-in-hand. During dance breaks, attendees headed over to a finish line-inspired photo moment.

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Guests left the Starbucks Reserve Roastery with goody bags, new friends, and even a new favorite post-run drink.