Be honest. How often have you put off a chore because it seems horribly overwhelming? Then, when you finally build up the courage to do it, it only takes 60 seconds? Once it’s done, you might even feel mad at yourself for putting it off, moving it from to-do list to to-do list, and stressing yourself out. Been there.

This seems to be a common experience, too, because it’s inspired the “one minute rule,” which could be the key to making your life so much easier. Popularized by author Gretchen Rubin, the idea is if something will only take 60 seconds to do then you should do it right away.

Rubin points to chores, like cleaning up your desk instead of leaving it messy or hanging up your coat instead of tossing it on a chair, all things that only take a moment to do. It’s an ideal way to prevent clutter from piling up, but this hack can also apply in so many other ways.

The one minute rule is now taking off on TikTok, where people are using it to make quick (and kind of scary) phone calls, reply to texts, and complete simple errands, and they love how it prevents small tasks and chores from piling up. Here’s what to know.

The Benefits Of The “One Minute Rule”

According to Dr. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, a therapist and chief clinical officer at Charlie Health, the one minute rule is a type of “micro-intervention,” which means it’s a small way to help you slowly shift from feeling stuck to feeling in control. If you have a million tasks piled up or often put things off, it might be worth a try.

For example, imagine you’ve been avoiding sending an email because it feels like one more annoying thing on an already overwhelming list, she tells Bustle. If you tell yourself, “It’ll only take a minute; let me just knock it out,” it can disrupt the mental spiral and create momentum. Just like that, the task is done, and you’re officially unstuck.

It also works wonders if you tend to put things off due to stress or anxiety, like when you have to make a dentist appointment but really don’t want to make the call. Knowing you’ll only be uncomfortable for a brief amount of time is so much easier to deal with than what you’ve likely built up in your head. Once it’s done, Fenkel says the relief will reinforce your ability to face discomfort and move through something similar in the future.

The true spirit of this hack, however, is about how great it feels to stay organized. “Tiny tasks we avoid — replying to a text, taking a dish to the sink — can quietly pile up in our minds and increase stress,” she says. “The one minute rule reduces that mental load. Over time, it also builds a sense of competence, which fuels larger-scale productivity. Small wins matter as they shift our internal story from ‘I’m behind on everything’ to ‘I can handle this.’”

Who Should Give It A Try?

While anyone would benefit from the one minute rule, Fenkel says it’s especially helpful for people with anxiety, depression, burnout, and ADHD, all of which can make the simplest things feel insurmountable. “When you’re overwhelmed, your brain tends to overestimate the effort a task will require,” she says. “The one minute rule helps rewire that narrative.”

For chronic procrastinators, it offers a low-stakes entry point to action. For those who tend to be messy, it’s an easy way to keep your place neat. “And for people with anxiety, it introduces mastery — proving to yourself that you can take the first step,” she says. “The anticipation is often worse than the task itself.”

The best thing about this rule is that it meets you where you are. “It’s not about perfection or hyper-productivity — it’s about building trust with yourself,” says Fenkel. “Every time you follow through on something small, you’re reinforcing your own sense of agency. And in a world that often leaves us feeling powerless, that’s huge.”

