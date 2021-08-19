Hot Girl Summer is coming to a halt, and not because the weather is cooling. As of Oct. 1, 2021, subscription-based content-sharing site OnlyFans is banning porn, which is arguably what it’s become most well-known for.

OnlyFans announced this change on Thursday afternoon, sharing a statement about the decision with Input. While performers will still be able to post nude photos and videos, the site is banning “sexually explicit conduct,” in hopes “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.” Specific details of what this policy change will look like are still to come.

Though this announcement is the site’s first official explicit anti-porn statement, OnlyFans has been disenfranchising the sex workers on its platform since its launch in the U.K. in 2016. While you may know it as the pandemic porn site, OnlyFans has never called itself an adult website. According to a representative, OnlyFans is a “social platform” for creators and fan connections. Because they’ve never acknowledged their X-rated content, OnlyFans never developed support or protections for their adult performers, unlike its competitor JustForFans, which has always been by and for sex workers.

When a performer leaves the site, there’s no guarantee that their content leaves with them. (A stipulation in OnlyFans' terms of service agreement states that if you delete your account, but your content is still circulating, OnlyFans is not responsible.) The terms of service also state that OnlyFans is not responsible for pirated content or liable if performers’ identities are leaked, and that the platform can terminate an account “for any reason” with a 30-day notice. Consequently, if your account is terminated, you can lose access to all your content.

Because OnlyFans doesn't have an “explore” feature, performers have to drive their own traffic to the site, outing themselves as sex workers on other social media sites, and potentially putting themselves at risk for doxing or harassment. And, you guessed it, OnlyFans’ terms also restricts how performers can post about their pages on other social media. It’s also worth noting that OnlyFans has never promoted their sex workers on their social channels and bans them and their pages from their newly launched app. Yet the site takes about 20 percent of all performer’s earnings.

While it’s somewhat surprising for a platform whose reputation is practically synonymous with porn to ban it, it’s not unprecedented. Sex workers have historically been harmed by restrictive internet policies, notably FOSTA-SESTA in 2018, (a bill intended to stop human trafficking that resulted in sex workers being kicked off websites like Craigslist, Reddit, and Google.) Apple and Google have anti-porn rules in their iOS and Android app stores, and even Patreon cracked down on X-rated content in 2018.

As Input reports, banks and investors are reluctant to get involved with porn-related sites, even if they’re profitable. Per Input, OnlyFans revenue is estimated to reach $2.5 billion in 2022, making $12.5 billion in total sales. In their statement, the site claims that adding anti-porn rules to their ‘Acceptable Use Policy’ will help the “130 million OnlyFans users and over 2 million OnlyFans creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform.”

For Danielle Blunt, professional Dominatrix and co-founder of Hacking//Hustling a collective that protects sex workers online, financial technologies code sex workers as “high-risk.” Because access to online sites is so easy, investors fear the liability of minors on OnlyFans and the safety of sex workers. (Tumblr notably banned adult content after an incident involving a minor back in 2018.) Yet, Blunt continues, anti-porn policies historically don’t protect kids or sex workers, they just put sex workers at higher risks for violence and exploitation.

“Sex workers have fewer platforms to sell their content on, which leads to companies cornering the market,” Blunt tells Bustle.

According to Axios, over 50% of OnlyFans revenue in March 2021 came from monthly subscriptions, 30% came from private chats, where performers can send costume photos, videos, and voice memos to their subscribers, and the remainder came from tips.

It’s hard to know exactly how many OnlyFans accounts host “sexually explicit conduct,” and further, what the future of a site that became a household name for porn will be without its raunchy content. For now, Blunt encourages porn watchers, OnlyFan users, and anyone who wants to support sex workers to follow their favorite performers on their other social channels, and get involved with harm reduction.

“Part of being a more conscientious porn consumer is advocating for the decriminalization of sex work and the decarceration of incarcerated sex workers,” Blunt says. “Support sex worker community organizing efforts, like SWOP, BAWS, and Red Canary Song.”