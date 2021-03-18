Here’s The Difference Between OnlyFans & JustForFans

Whether you’re looking to watch ethically-made porn or want to make money selling your NSFW pictures, content platforms JustForFans and OnlyFans can help you find your next horny home. After a year of lockdown, niche porn is popular than ever. A representative from the Team Skeet and MYLF networks, a porn company that owns over 50 sites, tells Bustle that since last March, niche adult genres, like shoplifting porn, have seen enormous spikes across their channels, with premium memberships up by 20%. Additionally, personalized porn and sites that let fans direct message their favorite models are also blowing up.

According to a representative from OnlyFans, the site saw a 75% increase in new users during 2020, with 200,000 new daily subscribers on average. Since its launch in 2016, OnlyFans has paid out over three billion dollars to over one million creators. While the site is becoming a household name, even earning a shoutout by Beyoncé in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix,” OnlyFans isn’t the only site for premium, personalized, uncensored content. JustForFans and OnlyFans alike are bridging the gap between performers and patrons.

What is JustForFans?

Like OnlyFans, JustForFans (JFF) is a subscription-based content-sharing site for performers to sell exclusive content directly to their fans. However, unlike OnlyFans, JFF is a site specifically for and by sex workers and adult performers.

“Unlike other sites that are ‘mainstreaming’ and further marginalizing sex workers, we are built exclusively for sex workers,” Dominic Ford, creator of JFF and sex worker, tells Bustle. “Every decision we make is centered around how it will help models make more money.”

Ford launched JFF in Feb. 2018, eight years after he started Porn Guardian, an anti-piracy company that protects online sex workers and performers’ content. As a porn performer and director of his own porn studio, Dominic Ford, Ford knows all aspects of the adult digital industry and created JFF with these complexities in mind.

“Sites that are not built from people within the industry don’t understand the complete adult ecosystem,” Ford tells Bustle. “Our staff is mostly comprised of current sex workers, of all genders and orientations.”

Calling itself the “ultimate adult blogging platform and marketplace,” JFF is only for sexual content. The site doesn't allow non-sex workers to make performer pages and has several comprehensive protections on performer’s content and fans’ information. Using the technology behind Porn Guardian, JFF scans the internet every 15 minutes, identifying and preemptively stopping pirates before the content is stolen.

JustForFans VS. OnlyFans

The most significant difference between OnlyFans and JFF is the marketplace feature or “explore” page from an interface perspective. As OnlyFans is built to be used as an extension to content creators’ social media pages, the site doesn't have a marketplace feature. Creators need to drive their own traffic to their OnlyFans sites using other forms of social media. Once on the site, creators can charge their fans a monthly subscription (from $4.99 to $49.99) to see their content or can host a “free page” where they charge up to $49.99 per post. They can also message fans directly within the app and charging up to $100 on each direct message.

OnlyFans demands that all communication and money transactions between performers and fans happen in the app, forbidding performers from giving out their Venmo or PayPal on the app. OnlyFans takes 20% of all performers' earnings, which performers can withdrawal eight days after earning. The site allows performers to post videos and photos and send text messages, voice memos, and photos and videos in direct chat. Because OnlyFans is a bigger company, it currently hosts more performers, including larger name accounts like Cardi B and Tana Mongeau. Having celebrities on the site makes OnlyFans more known to the public. Still, celebrities starting OnlyFans pages can negatively affect sex workers on the site, like Bella Thorne's stunt on the platform inspiring the company to limit tip amounts.

JFF has both an “explore” homepage and an in-depth tag system, similar to Tumblr, where fans can search for specific content types, like #MILF or #Femdom. Additionally, the site encourages interaction between performers and fans on and off the site itself. On JFF, fans can watch performing camming, buy exclusive content, purchase physical items from performers (like underwear or polaroid photos), sext with performers, and get access to performers' exclusive Instagram or Snapchat accounts. Fans can buy monthly subscriptions to their favorite performer's pages, ranging from $4.99 to $14.99. You can also purchase specific content or service individually without getting a monthly subscription. JFF takes 30% of performers' earnings, with weekly or monthly payout options.

JustForFans’ Sex Worker Protections

The platform also has many tools and protections for sex workers. “Having been in the studio world for so long, I was acutely aware of how porn stars have no union and therefore bargaining power,” Ford says. “My goal was to use the bargaining power the site had due to a large number of models on it to get a health care package that could help the models.”

JFF currently offers health care packages for the models on the site. It also works to connect sex workers to create new content and have important labor conversations. “We facilitate models’ full-needs when it comes to a fan platform,” Ford says. “Models can also search by location to find models where they live or will be traveling.”

As JustForFans continues to grow, Ford hopes the platform will empower models and create a sense of connection between performers, fans, and marginalized communities. “Our charitable donations system allows models to donate a percentage of their income to trans organizations, HIV organizations, and Black Lives Matter,” Ford says. “We really foster a sense of community and what our role could be in helping others.”