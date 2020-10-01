17 OnlyFans Accounts That Have Nothing To Do With Nudity

Like tie-dye sweatsuits and baking banana bread, subscription-based content service OnlyFans has been having a major moment during the pandemic. And while many profiles are on the sexier side, there are also a bunch of OnlyFans accounts that have nothing to do with nudity.
"Since our launch, OnlyFans has operated as an inclusive and diverse platform for all types of influencers and content creators," an OnlyFans representative tells Bustle. "OnlyFans has grown significantly in the past six months, and thus the diversity of creators on the platform continues to expand."
According to the statement, many creators use OnlyFans as a lucrative extension of their existing social media accounts. Since the site allows fans to directly chat with creators, it encourages creators to foster personal relationships and build deeper connections with their fans. And because of the site's lack of content restrictions, creators are able to post content that wouldn't be allowed on other social media sites.
"Musicians will post exclusive performances, fitness influencers share their workout routines, advice, and comedians and podcasters are using the platform to showcase their premium content to their core fanbase," the representative says.