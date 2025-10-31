Whether you’re bed rotting, grabbing a quick nap on a chilly Sunday, or just hoping to sleep better this fall, the you might just need a “potato bed.” This cozy creation is going viral on TikTok, where people are turning their blankets into potato-shaped beds and inspiring thousands of others to do the same.

In a viral clip posted Oct. 29, creator @alicekateea made a potato bed and said, “I had the best night’s sleep ever, omg.” The clip shows her lining a fitted sheet with blankets and pillows and then climbing inside. The fluffiness instantly cocooned around her, just like a buttery baked potato, and it honestly looked like a dream.

In her comments, one person wrote, “I fear if I made this I would turn into the grandparents from charlie and the chocolate factory,” meaning they’d never want to get out of bed again. Another wrote, “So just an adult sized baby nest? No wonder you slept good!”

Creator @fiyinajibolaa’s potato bed joy was palpable as she pulled back her covers to climb in and said, “I’m so excited! Look, I’m just going to be tucked in here in my little nook. Oh, I’m so excited to get a good sleep tonight. If you have not made a potato bed? Comfy, comfy.” Here’s how to make one.

A Must-Have For Fall Naps

Is it any surprise the potato bed is going viral? The set-up is easy to recreate with things you likely already have at home — all you need is a fitted sheet, pillows, and a blanket — yet it instantly upgrades your bed into the perfect place to snooze.

When @alicekateea made a potato bed, she curled up inside and spent the morning there scrolling and drinking tea. When @renihamikus gave the trend a try, she used a couple of blankets to make her potato extra fluffy and turned it into the ideal reading nook. She even spritzed the blankets with aromatherapy, made sure she had a bottle of water nearby, and added a few stuffed animals.

When creator @haimabby made a potato bed, she left it assembled for 72 hours and joked that it would become a permanent fixture in her bedroom, especially since her cat seemed to like it, too. In her comments, someone said, “I’m not seeing the problem with that.” She replied, “It’s such a cute little nest.”

How To Make The Viral “Potato Bed”

To make a potato bed of your very own, clear everything off your bed, then grab a fitted sheet and flip it upside down so the elastic is pointing up. The fitted sheet is key, since the elastic is what helps the bed keep its potato-like shape.

Next, line the edges of the fitted sheet with pillows and/or blankets to build up the sides and create rounded walls. Move them around and fluff them up until you create an inviting oval nest.

For more softness, place a blanket on the bottom of your nest, then toss another one on top to keep you warm. Once your potato is complete, pretend you’re a pat of butter, climb inside, and let yourself melt away.