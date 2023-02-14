Petros & Rissi Found Love At First Click

Welcome to Queer Love Stories, a series dedicated to celebrating the power and joy of LGBTQ+ relationships. Below, we meet 39 year-old Petros, a Technical Consultant for an E-Learning platform, and his partner Rissi, a financial planning for a global SVOD company. The couple, based in South London, first met on a dating site before Tinder was a thing and went on to tie the knot in 2012. Ten years of married life later, Petros and Rissi have settled down in a “really cute” Victorian house close to Wandsworth — but we wanted to know more. So, we put them to the test, Cilla Black style, and asked them to answer our questions about what their first date was really like, the attributes they love most about their partner, and just how well they know each other. The catch? They had to do so separately and couldn’t share their answers with each other. Get ready to be in your feels.

So how did you first meet?

Petros: We met online before there were any dating apps — we’re showing our age now! This was back in 2008. He messaged me and I was enjoying my single life but I still remember his profile photo which was this god of a man in the sea with a beautiful smile and gorgeous eyes. I couldn’t escape that beauty.

Rissi: Online, nearly 15 years ago!

What was your first date like?

Petros: Even though the website was more of a hook up site, he asked me to go for a coffee — so we did, at a Starbucks in Covent Garden. I met him at the station and that beauty was real. During the date, he did not shut up! He talked so much, which later I found was because he was nervous. But for me to still be mesmerised with someone who talked too much, says a lot. On the first date we were gentleman, and only went to first base.

Rissi: It was really sweet. I was quite nervous and apparently I spoke a lot, though I don’t really remember. We had a coffee and walked around London on a freezing December night.

What were your first impressions?

Petros: He was beautiful and handsome, and so polite. I thought “this guy is gonna go far.” I loved his accent which was like a North American accent with a twang of something I couldn’t get my head around. But I’m a sucker for pretty guys and those big green eyes got me straight away.

Rissi: I knew he was the one from the moment I saw his photo online. First impressions matched what I was expecting.

How long have you been together?

Petros: We’ve been together 14 years now, and married for 10. I still can’t believe its been that long!

Rissi: Nearly 15 years.

Describe your partner in three words?

Petros: Pretty, responsible, and ambitious.

Rissi: Fun, loyal, and sexy.

What song reminds you of your partner?

Petros: “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga is our song. We went out to a bar on our fifth or sixth date and this song came on — so every time we hear it, we look straight at each other and remember.

Rissi: There are so many, but Mariah Carey’s “Without You” was played at our wedding and it’s a very special song for us.

What’s your favourite memory with your partner?

Petros: Oh, there are plenty. The day I proposed to him, the day we got the keys to our house. But basically any time that I make him belly laugh. He has a laugh that is for conversation with friends and family and then his belly laugh, which is like candy to me.

Rissi: Either when we got the keys to our first property or when he met my family for the first time.

What is your anniversary, and your partner’s favourite colour and film?

Petros: So our wedding anniversary is May 2012, and the anniversary of our first date is December 2008. His favourite colour is green (like his eyes), and he keeps going on about Cruel Intentions because he loves the soundtrack.

Rissi: Our anniversary is December 2, his favourite colours are blue and red, and his favourite film is anything with Goldie Hawn.

Did you get them right?

Petros: My favourite films are Interstellar and Hereditary!

Rissi: My favourite movie is a Swedish film called As It Is In Heaven.

What’s the worst thing you’ve argued about?

Petros: We actually don’t argue that much, which is great. But we had one many years ago in a club where I gave him the impression I wanted to go home — but I didn’t. We started to argue in front of a friend and we both left. I said on the way home, I’m going to sleep on the couch and he stopped the whole argument and said ‘wait no, my grandmother always said, no matter what happens always go to sleep in the same bed.’ And she’s right, by the time the morning has arrived, you’re both in a place willing to move on. Best trick ever.

Rissi: We never really argue, and when we do, it's for silly things like one wanting to leave a party and the other wanting to stay longer. Now we barely go out, so that doesn't happen any more.

What were your green flags when you first met?

Petros: He listened to me and didn’t just ask questions for the sake of asking. He was actually interested in my responses. He was, and still is, family orientated — and also his smile. I love positive people who don’t take things too seriously.

Rissi: He was on time, smelled really nice, and had the biggest smile I had ever seen.

What is your partner’s best attribute?

Petros: He’s a listener and generally takes interest in people. He always wants to help people, too. Physically, his eyes, his belly laugh, and his butt.

Rissi: That he is always happy and always sees the positive side of things.

What would you say your partner brings out in you?

Petros: He definitely brings out my ambition. He encourages me to push boundaries and be out of my comfort zone, especially professionally. He also convinced me to start up my YouTube Channel.

Rissi: He makes me stress out less, smile more, and enjoy life. I wouldn’t be able to live without him.

How does your partner make you feel accepted?

Petros: He’s always making sure that I feel satisfied with the decisions I make, whether professionally or with family. We’re both accepted by our families which is such a relief and something we don’t have to think about.

Rissi: He reminds me all the time how normal our relationship is, how far we have come, and how proud we should be of ourselves.

Do you have a joy-filled love story that you’d like to share with Bustle UK? Email ukcontributingeditor@bustle.com with Queer Love Stories in the subject line to be featured.