9 Ab Workouts You Can Do With A Resistance Band

Twist and shout.
Adding a resistance band to your ab workout is a great way to make any routine just a little bit harder in the best way, trainer Amanda Foland tells Bustle. The band increases muscle activation and development, especially if you do each move with control.
These five moves will hit all your ab muscles. Do the circuit 3x, with 30 seconds of rest in between.
1. Use band during body rotations, 15 reps.
2. Pilates leg raises, 15 reps.
3. Bicycle crunches w/ band on feet, 12 reps.
4. Seated Roman twists, 10 reps.
5. Plank knee pulls, 12 reps.