The world seems to run on to-do lists. You have one for work, another for chores, and a few for long-term goals that are scratched in a planner or scribbled on a sticky note. Writing everything down helps you clear out your head and keep track of your progress. It also feels so good to cross things off.

But when you don’t get to cross something off, it can be frustrating. It can make you feel like you didn’t do anything important, even if you were super busy all day, and that, in turn, can make you feel unaccomplished in general. To avoid the dreaded “I didn’t get anything done” feeling, many people like to keep a “reverse to-do list.”

The idea is to write down everything you did in a day, even if it wasn’t anything from your actual to-do list. On TikTok, creator and therapist @leltherapy said it’s a helpful thing to do if you aren’t feeling productive, and that in turn can boost your confidence, help you feel grateful, and push you closer towards your goals.

On Sept. 7, creator @bourbonandblue showed off her reverse to-do list. When someone asked what it was in her comments, she replied to say it’s a lot like a “just did it” list. Here’s what to know about reverse to-do lists and why they can be helpful.

Why “Reverse To-Do Lists” Are So Helpful

Also sometimes called a “done list,” the reverse to-do list first appeared in Oliver Burkeman’s book Help! How to Become Slightly Happier and Get a Bit More Done. Now, it’s going viral on TikTok as more people realize how stressful to-do lists can be.

According to Melanie Preston, LMFT, a therapist who works with busy women, a reverse to-do list provides a simple yet powerful mental shift that helps you keep track of your effort, instead of just your ambition. She’s recommended the hack to clients, especially those who are high-achievers, perfectionists, or those who feel overwhelmed or like they’re constantly falling short.

“It becomes a grounding tool — a way to affirm that even if the big stuff didn’t get crossed off, the day was still meaningful and productive,” she tells Bustle. If you end your evening by writing a reverse to-do list that includes everything you accomplished, you should be able to steer your brain away from feelings of failure. “It flips that script,” she says.

Over time, this new to-do list can boost your confidence and reinforce your motivation to keep going, Preston says. Sure, maybe you didn’t clear your inbox or run all of your errands, but you did make important phone calls, attend a meeting, make a semi-healthy dinner, and walk your dog. Over time, reverse to-do lists can also help you feel more grateful, push you towards your goals, and encourage you to value progress over perfection.

Can It Boost Productivity?

Productivity isn’t just about doing as much as humanly possible in a day, but about staying in a positive mindset as you work towards your goals. “If you feel like you’re constantly behind, you eventually stop trying,” says Preston. Since this feeling can lead to burnout, it’s important to take time to appreciate what’s going right.

Reverse to-do lists help you appreciate all the little wins that happen in a given day, so you don’t get down on yourself. According to Preston, these lists also help you fully appreciate all the steps necessary to work your way towards accomplishing a long-term goal. If you can pat yourself on the back a little more often, you may be more successful.

How To Write A Reverse To-Do List

On TikTok, many people recommend writing a reverse to-do list as part of your wind-down routine before bed, and Preston agrees. It’s a great way to offload mental clutter and reframe your day, she says, and it could even allow you to take a deep breath, relax, and get better sleep.

To get started, grab a piece of paper, your Notes app, or a journal, and start listing everything you accomplished within the past 24 hours. Even small things, like making breakfast or running a load of laundry, can go on the list. The point is to show yourself how much you did.

Don’t forget to include emotional wins, too. Maybe you texted a friend back, even though you were super tired, or refrained from getting mad when you were stuck in traffic. Maybe you finally made a dentist appointment or deep-cleaned your fridge, even though you only did it because you were procrastinating at work. Put it all on the list.

“Be consistent,” Preston says. “You don’t have to do it daily, but try three to four times a week to build the habit.” Over time, you should start to feel more grateful, motivated, and way less negative.

The Takeaway

“Not everything has to be about checking boxes,” says Preston. “Reverse to-do lists invite people to measure their day by intention and impact, not just output.” With this fresh POV, you might be surprised by how much you can do.

Source:

Melanie Preston, LMFT, licensed therapist with Mattef of Focus Counseling