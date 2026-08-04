In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu shares her love for romance novels, Rhode makeup, and the country singer who keeps her relaxed before a big game.

With three seconds left in Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, Sabrina Ionescu didn’t hesitate. The New York Liberty guard pulled up from just inside the half-court logo and drained the shot, putting her team three points ahead and one win closer to the franchise’s first championship.

At the time, the announcer on ESPN called it “the biggest shot in Liberty history,” but it’s not anything new for Ionescu. Ever since her record-breaking days at Oregon, she’s made a habit of delivering under pressure, whether that’s dropping a dime to a teammate or sinking the game-winning shot of the night herself. Only now, she’s doing it with more eyes on her than ever.

As the WNBA continues to reach new heights, Ionescu, 28, has found herself at the center of one of the biggest moments in women’s basketball — and she’s more than ready for it. “It’s exciting to be a part of, especially as someone who has been there as it’s continued to grow,” says Ionescu, who entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. Even more exciting, according to her, is imagining what comes next. The next generation will inherit a bigger game than the one she entered — and the opportunity to take it even further. “They’re going to have to carry the weight of growing the sport and continuing to push it,” she says.

That’s exactly what Ionescu is thinking about when she laces up her new signature Nike sneaker, the Sabrina 4, before tipoff. “I hope the next young girl that’s in the stands watching has the belief that she can also do the same thing,” she says. (During the 2025 season, the Sabrina 2 was the most-worn sneaker by any active player across the NBA and the W.) “The opportunity to go out there and wear my own shoes is something I never take for granted.”

Ahead, the WNBA star shares the routines behind all those clutch moments, from her pregame power naps to the romance novels and Rhode products on her nightstand.

How do you like to start your day?

I have a really healthy breakfast every single morning. It’s not a meal that I skip. Usually it’s an omelet or two eggs, avocado, potatoes, or some yogurt and fruit.

Are you a coffee drinker?

Definitely. I actually gave it up for three months just to see if I had the willpower. And I did — but I also realized I’d much rather be drinking coffee, so now I’m back.

What does your workout routine look like?

During the season, we usually practice every single day, so I’m at the arena most days lifting and putting up extra shots. Beyond that, it’s a lot of treatment and recovery. There’s never really a day where I’m doing nothing, but off days are a little more chill. I stay home, move around in the pool, hop in the cold tub, lay around with my Normatec compression boots — just getting ready for the next day.

What’s your ideal day off?

I’d sleep in a little bit, maybe stretch, and then go for a walk to grab a coffee, especially when the weather’s nice in New York. Rhythm Zero or Hungry Ghost are my two go-to coffee shops right now.

How do you decompress after a game?

Hanging out with my family. I have a lot of family in New York. They always come over after the game, so it’s nice to just unwind, laugh, eat, and hang out.

What does your bedtime routine look like?

I try to be in bed by 10, but sometimes it’s tough. Yesterday, we had an 8 o’clock game, so I didn’t get in bed until 1. Also, I try not to watch sports or game film at night. I’d rather watch a show, read a book, or just hang out with my husband — something that gets my mind off the game.

What are you watching and reading these days?

I just watched I Will Find You on Netflix, and it was so good. I also just finished some Ana Huang books, so now I’m on Colleen Hoover’s new book [Woman Down]. I haven’t started it yet, though.

What’s on your pregame playlist?

I’m always listening to country music. I need to calm down and relax before a game, so Luke Combs is usually what’s playing in my car on the way to the arena.

Are you superstitious?

I’m pretty superstitious. I have the same routine every game day. I always take a pregame shower and a pregame nap. Then, once I get to the arena, everything happens in the same order — my warm-up, my routine, all of it is really uniform.

What does your beauty routine look like on a typical day?

It’s pretty minimal. I use a lot of moisturizing products, especially when I’m traveling. But if I’m getting ready and need to put on makeup, I love Rhode. I’m all over the new launches. The Highlight Milk and the bronzer — I got everything.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.