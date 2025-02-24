My energy levels are constantly waxing and waning. Some days I wake up early and tackle my entire to-do list. Other days I’m in full bed rot mode and can’t seem to get anything done. I’ve always wanted to know why each day is so different. Is my sleep to blame? My stress levels? My workouts? (Or lack thereof?)

For the past few weeks, I’ve been testing the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which uses Galaxy AI to figure out how you can improve your wellness game. It tracks all the usual things a smart ring does, like your steps, heart rate, and workouts — but it also provides you with an Energy Score so you know what kind of day you’re about to have all before you even get out of bed.

It does so using data from the day before (Did you get enough steps? Did you sleep well?) and then it makes a prediction using AI, which is info you can find in the accompanying Samsung Health app. This data allows you to tweak your daily routine by adjusting how much you sleep and exercise, and it tracks how your wellness stats improve over time as you implement changes.

I’ve also been checking in on my stress levels using the ring, which monitors my heart rate, and enjoying other features within the app, like relaxing breathing exercises and a helpful water tracker. Here’s what to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring, as well as my personal review.

Fast Facts

Price: $399.99/four payments of $100 every two weeks

$399.99/four payments of $100 every two weeks Best for: Tracking sleep, workouts, steps, overall health

Tracking sleep, workouts, steps, overall health My rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I like: Easy to use app, lightweight ring, accurate tracking, holds charge for a week

Easy to use app, lightweight ring, accurate tracking, holds charge for a week What I don't like: Not budget-friendly

What To Know About The Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in silver, gold, or black — perfect colors for a ring stack — but more importantly, it tracks your must-have health stats. As you go about your day the ring hangs out on your pointer finger and monitors your workouts, steps, heart rate, and active minutes automatically.

If you go for a walk or start a run the Auto Workout Detection will kick in and note your routine. Using the app, you can also monitor your favorite exercises, meals, medications, mindfulness minutes, and more.

The Galaxy Ring is truly a data lover’s dream. For example, it won’t just tell you how many hours you slept but how many sleep cycles you had, your blood oxygen levels, how long you spent in REM (the type of sleep needed for feeling mentally refreshed), and how long you were really asleep versus just lying in bed. The app will also provide Sleep Coaching insights to help you snooze.

The Galaxy Ring holds a charge for up to seven days so you can put it on and forget about it, and it’s also thin, lightweight, and water- and scratch-resistant so you can pop into the shower and wash your hands without worry.

Testing It Out

To get the best fit for your Galaxy Ring you should start by ordering the free ring sizing kit. Personally, I had to go up quite a few sizes from my usual ring size since you’re supposed to wear it on your pointer finger, so I was glad to have this option to get the right fit.

When the actual ring arrived I immediately likedthe silver color and its clear charging case. (Very modern. Very chic. And it even lights up!) The ring is only compatible with Androids, so I paired it with the new Samsung S25 phone, installed the Samsung Health app, and just like that, I was off to the races.

One of my fave features has been the Stress Score, something you can check throughout the day. All you have to do is tap the screen and the ring takes a few seconds to measure your heart rate. It then reveals whether you’re relaxed, low, moderately, or highly stressed.

One day it said my stress was “high.” I had a bad cold and my internet wasn’t working, so this assessment felt accurate. Another time I checked in and was happy to confirm I was relatively chill, meaning my heart rate was right where it should be.

I found it reassuring to check my stress throughout the day and also helpful to see how my stress levels have changed over longer periods. My goal going forward is to keep them as low as possible.

When I did get a higher stress score, I’d tap the Mindfulness tab in the app and do a five-minute breathing exercise, like the 4-4-4-4 box breathing or a 4-7-8 long exhale breath, and I’d also log how I felt in the app’s Mood Tracker. All the data felt helpful as it taught me more about how my mood impacts my energy.

Speaking of, the Energy Score has also been super helpful in explaining why I’m not always the peppiest person on the planet. A score of 85 or higher is really good, and on those days you may be more inclined to tackle your to-do list or work out.

The highest I’ve scored so far is an 84, which meant I slept well and had a decent amount of exercise, though the app did tell me I needed to move more to boost my score. Noted.

On the day I had a higher Energy Score, I got a lot done. The next day my score was a measly 60 thanks to a lack of sleep — and I could definitely feel the difference. To perk up and improve my score, I’ve been going on more walks and doing mini workouts at home. This habit change has helped me sleep better, proving all the scores and data is intertwined.

The Takeaway

As someone easily annoyed by bulky wearables, I can say that the Galaxy Ring is one of the comfiest I’ve tried. It also seems to provide accurate data. I’ve been wearing it while I sleep, walk, and work and have found it reassuring to know that my stats are being monitored.

The daily Energy Score has helped me tweak my routine so that I move more and stress less, and I’ve also been loving the sleep data I get every morning. Sometimes I don’t think I slept well even when I did, so it’s nice to see all of my REM cycles neatly displayed on screen.

While this ring is pricy for some budgets it could be a good investment for anyone looking for an accurate tracker, especially if you’re interested in your energy levels. That’s been the stand-out feature for me and one that’s inspired me to take extra good care of myself.