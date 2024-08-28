Think about all of the wellness habits you’d love to do in a day. The ideal list can include meditating, stretching, hair oiling, dry brushing, and deep breathing, to name a few. If you were to do them all back-to-back it could easily take up an entire evening, so what if you did them all at once?

That’s what Brigette Muller, aka @hummusbirrd, is doing on TikTok with her popular “wellness stacking” series. Instead of overwhelming herself with hours of self-care, she’s giving herself 20 minutes every day to do as many healthy habits at once, and each day she’s adding one more. It’s a fun challenge she created for herself but it’s also a good idea. “The best part about wellness stacking is it’s only 20 minutes and you get so much done,” she said in an Aug. 26 video.

On Day One she relaxed on a PEMF — or pulsed electromagnetic field — mat to boost her mood. On Day Two, she laid on the mat and on a supportive device meant to help fix tech neck. On Day Three, she stacked prescription vision therapy glasses that she often forgets to wear. Day Four saw the addition of teeth-whitening strips. Day Five? Dry brushing. Day Six? Hair oil. And on Day Seven she threw toe spreaders into the mix to treat her feet.

In her comments section people have been suggesting new activities and treatments to stack on, like listening to a meditation track, wearing eye patches, breathwork, and other wellness-boosting habits that can be done while she lies on her mat. The trend is a hit on Muller’s page, but the idea is popular elsewhere on TikTok by means of habit stacking and other succinct self-care routines.

Here’s what to know about the concept of wellness stacking and all of its benefits.

What Is Wellness Stacking?

Wellness stacking is similar to habit stacking, a term coined by author James Clear in his book Atomic Habits. The idea is that it’s easier to add new habits to old or already-established routines than to start brand-new ones. If you already walk every morning, you might start drinking water at the same time, and boom — now you’re doing two things that are good for you at once.

According to Lauren Auer, LCPC, a licensed clinical professional counselor and founder of Steadfast Counseling, TikTok’s wellness stacking hack helps you get more done in less time by combining multiple healthy activities into one session, and it also makes it easier to remember to treat yourself right.

“Instead of spreading things out and trying to fit them in throughout the day, you group them together into a single block of time,” Auer tells Bustle. “It’s like a little self-care power-hour where you maximize the benefits of each activity without feeling like you’re running around all day.”

If you plan to stretch for 20 minutes, why not add hair oil, a relaxing podcast, and a cup of tea? “This way, you’re not overwhelmed by a bunch of separate wellness tasks — you just focus on setting aside one chunk of time to knock them all out,” she says.

The Benefits of Wellness Stacking

Apart from saving time, wellness stacking has a way of making your self-care sessions feel more intentional. Instead of watching TV or scrolling while you wait for your skincare to sink in, you could let it sink in while you journal, practice gratitude, or do a guided meditation. “It will make your whole routine feel more purposeful,” says Auer.

Grouping your wellness activities into one block of time can also make you more likely to stay consistent because it feels less time-consuming and overwhelming. If Muller were to lie on her PEMF mat first and then wear teeth whitening strips later, she might be too tired to follow up with a dry brushing routine. Do these things all at once, though, and you’ll find yourself ticking off your to-do list in as little as 20 minutes.

“Stacking habits also makes it easier to start and stick with new ones because they’re connected to stuff you’re already doing,” says Auer. “You’re building a routine that feels natural, instead of forcing it.”

Just don’t overdo it with an excessive number of activities, treatments, or potions. “If you try to cram too many habits into one session, it can backfire and leave you feeling burnt out,” she adds. “The key is to start small and add new habits only when you’re comfortable.”

Adding To Your Stack

The beauty of this trend is that everyone’s wellness stacking routine will look different. It’s based on what feels right to you and what you’d like to fix or accomplish for your health. According to Auer, the idea is to customize your stack so it’s unique to you and your needs.

To start your stack, think about one thing you already like to do for your well-being, like stretching before bed or walking in the morning. If you don’t have any habits right now, pick one new thing to focus on and start doing it for 20 minutes daily.

Once that habit feels right, add something else to go with it. “Pay attention to how it feels — if it’s manageable and you’re seeing the benefits — then go ahead and add another habit,” says Auer.

To keep things manageable, Auer also suggests setting an alarm. Give yourself a set amount of time to savor your stack and then move on with your day. “The idea is to keep it sustainable and enjoyable,” she says. “Not to overwhelm yourself.”

Source:

Lauren Auer, LCPC, licensed clinical professional counselor, founder of Steadfast Counseling