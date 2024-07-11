When you think about self-care, you might imagine yourself meditating, doing yoga, or settling in for a long therapy session. But according to TikTok, the best self-care can be found right in your car. To truly relax and rejuvenate, sometimes all you need to do is park, put on some music, and sit.

Conversations about the joys of “car time” — a topic with over 179 million views — are going viral as people have realized it’s a universal, oddly comforting experience. Creator @andi.renay2 says she likes to sit in her car for 30 minutes to decompress after work, while @dalaniedisabato says her car is a “safe spot” that she could easily sit in all day.

In her comments, one person wrote, “Yes!!! I love love love my car too,” while another said, “I’ve been in my car for 2.5 hours and have no plans of leaving anytime soon.” Another said, “No fr it’s my favorite [thing to do],” while another chimed in, “I’ve been doing this for years. I thought I was weird, but it’s so peaceful.”

Some people like to hang out in their cars and eat ice cream while they watch the sunset. Others enjoy sitting in their vehicle while it’s raining for a dose of ASMR. For some, it’s relaxing to do on the weekends, especially after they grab an iced coffee. And others retreat to their car when they’re feeling stressed, sad, or depressed. It really makes you wonder, “Is sitting in your car the new self-care?”

Sitting In Your Car As Self-Care

Sitting in your car by yourself for hours on end might seem like a random — or even slightly sad — thing to do, but according to psychotherapist Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, it’s a common and completely reasonable response to stress. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, finding relief could be as easy as hopping in your Honda.

“Car time can absolutely be a form of self-care,” Paruolo tells Bustle, “and it’s one I’ve engaged in myself.” Car time, she says, can also take the form of driving around and listening to music, but it seems most people prefer to park and people-watch, preferably while sipping on a crispy Diet Coke from a drive-thru.

On TikTok, many creators mention the sense of peace and serenity that washes over them once they’re alone in their car. According to Paruolo, this likely happens because your car provides a bubble or layer of protection from the outside world. Cars are quiet, solid, safe, and they’re often warm and toasty, too — all things that are a perfect recipe for rest.

It’s also a place where you can truly let your guard down. “For many people, their car time might represent a small sliver in their day where they can truly be by themselves with limited interruption,” she adds. Creator @saltnthesea rocks out to metal music, which she says is “a lot cheaper and faster than therapy,” while @averykroll1 likes to get down with a giant Wawa drink and a SlimJim.

Unlike a park bench or a couch, sitting in your car also provides a sense of momentum and freedom, says Paruolo. While most people find a spot to stop and chill, like a parking lot or overlook, it feels good to know you could drive away at a moment's notice.

Of course, another draw is that it gives you time away from roommates, a partner, or family. This is why many people linger in their cars before going inside after work and drive around on the weekends for peace. Creator @shesjustmac even called it an “elite form of self-care.”

Somatic therapist Emily Sloan, LPC, SEP says post-work car time, in particular, can provide you with an important transition or ritual between work and home. “It signifies the end of the work day and the beginning of personal or family time, and vice versa,” she tells Bustle. For remote workers, escaping for some car time can offer a much-needed change of scenery.

If you’re wondering why car time is sometimes more soothing than a walk, a trip to the gym, or a stroll through Target, it could be because it’s like taking your home with you. “You get to experience something new and also be comfortable in your own space,” says Sloan.

As you relax in your car surrounded by your cup holders full of trinkets and a selection of snacks, your nervous system starts to register that you’re safe and secure, and that’s when the true sense of calm kicks in.

“When your nervous system can experience safety, it gets a chance to settle,” she adds. “It doesn’t have to be vigilant, so it can recharge. The experience of safety felt in your own car is rejuvenating to your nervous system.”

How To Enjoy Your Car Time

The joy of car time is that you get to be alone and do exactly what you feel like doing, whether it’s having a snack, listening to a podcast, or staring off into space. But if you want to turn it into a true self-care session, Sloan recommends taking a moment to check in with yourself, especially if your anxiety is high.

“I’d encourage you to notice how you feel before, during, and after your car sit,” she says. “Track how you feel over time and see if there are additional habits you might want to add to the car sitting, such as breathing practices, driving into nature to sit, sitting in silence, etc. There may be ways you can expand the practice to be even more beneficial.”

Sources:

Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, psychotherapist in private practice

Emily Sloan, LPC, SEP, somatic therapist