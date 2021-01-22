11 Sleep Hacks To Steal From TikTok

You've locked down an actual bedtime, you've set your alarm, and you know your morning routine as well as you know your coffee mug. The one part that eludes you is the actual falling asleep bit. Experts generally agree that scrolling before bed isn't the most constructive thing in the world to get you to sleep — but if you're on social media at bedtime anyway, you might as well check out some of the best sleep hacks on TikTok to help you out.

Even when you're at your most exhausted, drifting off into dreamland can feel like a Herculean task. Your body is still wired from the eight hundred Zoom calls you were on just this morning, not to mention the untold numbers of unread work emails that you know are waiting for you in the morning. There's the stress of the pandemic and the pain of missing your ex so badly it physically hurts. No matter what's keeping you awake at night, TikTok is here to help.

From regulating your bedroom temperature and finding just the right midnight snack to journaling and leaving your phone outside the room, if you're having trouble falling asleep when you want to, these 11 TikTok sleep hacks are for you.

1 Toss A Pillow Remember in ye olde days when folks would tie a string around their finger to remember something important? When you're trying to sleep and your eyes bug open because there's that one thing you've forgotten and need to remember in the morning, this TikTok suggests avoiding your phone (it'll just keep you up). Instead, visualize putting your urgent thought into a pillow and tossing the pillow overboard off your bed. In the morning when you see your pillow, you'll know that you'd been trying to remember something. You can have your sleepy cake and eat it, too.

2 Make It Chilly I don't know about you, but there's something extra snuggly and relaxing about sleeping in a slightly chilly room. Lower your bedroom's temp to help you fall asleep faster, since your body will interpret the coolness of night as a reminder to rest (just like in the wild).

3 Brew Some Tea Chamomile tea can help you fall asleep, so put some water on the boil before heading to bed. The ritual combined with the tea itself can calm your body down and ease your transition into resting mode. This TikTok suggests brewing some chamomile a half-hour or an hour before bedtime to signal to your body and mind that it's time to wind down.

4 Tap Into Your Breathing You don't have to be on your yoga mat to focus on your breath. Try counting your breaths instead of sheep. This TikTok recommends inhaling for a count of four, holding your breath for a count of seven, and exhaling slowly for a count of eight. This 4-7-8 breathing method can relax your nervous system to help you let go of some anxiety and sleep better.

5 Have A Banana Try snacking on a banana a little while before you go to bed, this TikTok suggests. Bananas are packed with magnesium, which can help your mind relax, and the potassium in bananas helps relax your muscles. All that soothing energy is a good combination for getting some zzs.

6 Grab Your Yoga Mat There are no fancy poses required to use yoga to help you fall asleep. To calm your nervous system down and increase your circulation to help you get closer to sleep, set up your yoga mat near the wall. Scoot your butt as close to the wall as you can, letting your legs straighten on the wall with your feet up toward the ceiling. Stay here and breathe deeply for at least a minute, then snuggle up in bed.

7 Trick Your Brain If you've been dealing with insomnia for a little while, you probably know that putting pressure on yourself to sleep can make you that much more anxious about falling asleep for the night. If that's you, try tricking your brain into letting you rest. Tell yourself you're just taking a nap, this TikTok suggests. You'll be putting less pressure on yourself to get your eight hours, and the whole process might start to feel luxurious rather than a chore to dread.

8 Watch Your Comfort Show Anxiety is one of the biggest barriers to a good night's rest. If you've got that one show that you can quote in your literal sleep, putting it on at bedtime may help soothe your anxiousness. This TikTok suggests that when you're listening or passively watching something that you're super accustomed to, your mind will slip into that calm familiar space that can help you sleep.

9 Put On Your (Blue-Light) Glasses Science says that the digital eye strain and exhaustion that you get from seven hundred Zoom calls and four thousand emails every day isn't actually from your device's blue light (it's more about how little you blink). But if you're not ready to part with your phone an hour or two before bed to stop blue light from interfering with your body's melatonin production, you might opt to slip on some blue-light glasses late at night to remind your body that it's sleep time.

10 Journal It Out Whether you use an app, an old notebook, or a voice-to-text memo, try journaling before you go to bed, this TikTok suggests. Just let your thoughts out. They can be random and somewhat nonsensical — process your day and emotions however you need to so you can get it all out of your mind and body before sleeping.