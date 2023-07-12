There’s a whole host of calming beverages to choose from when you want to wind down at night, whether it’s a glass of wine, a steamy cup of chamomile tea, or a soothing hot chocolate. If you’ve tried them all but still lay awake until 3 a.m., then you need to try TikTok’s “sleepy girl mocktail” — a refreshing, booze-free drink that’s supposed to help you relax and catch some serious Zzzs.

The sleepy girl mocktail, originally shared by creators @caleeshea and @gracie_norton, has become a go-to pre-bed bevvie on TikTok, where the recipe has over a million views. The drink combines tart cherry juice, a scoop of magnesium, and a dash of lemony prebiotic soda. When mixed together, Norton calls it a “match made in heaven for good sleep.”

Under Norton’s video one person wrote, “I drink tart cherry juice every night before bed and sleep like a rock! Finally, someone who gets it” while another said, “This has changed the game for me. I sleep so much better.”

The drink may be a trending sleepy elixir, but the ingredients are nothing new. Below, nutritionists break down the magic of magnesium and tart cherry juice, as well as when to drink them for maximum benefits.

Does The “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” Actually Work?

Magnesium and tart cherry juice are well-known powerhouses when it comes to reducing anxiety and helping insomnia, so it makes sense why the sleepy girl mocktail gets rave reviews.

According to Jenna Stangland, RD, a registered dietitian and specialist in sports dietetics for Momentous, magnesium is a mineral that plays a major role in nervous system function, which is directly tied to sleep. “While it is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, it does a lot related to muscle relaxation, making it a great supplement to take before bed,” she tells Bustle. If you feel tense, stressed, or on edge, magnesium can help you relax physically, as well as mentally. “It’s also involved in neurotransmitter balance in the brain to help with reducing anxiety and stress,” she says.

One of those neurotransmitters is GABA, which helps to calm the body and therefore can be important for sleep and relaxation, says Jessica Sepel, a clinical nutritionist and founder of JSHealth. “Magnesium deficiencies have been linked with increased anxiety and stress, which affects sleep quality.” If you’re riddled with late-night worries, that’s important to note.

Of course, most of the mocktail is made up of tart cherry juice, another ingredient with ties to better sleep. Tart cherry juice contains melatonin, a hormone related to the circadian rhythm that regulates your internal clock. “When melatonin levels rise, the brain is ready to relax and sleep,” Stangland says. There’s also a connection between tart cherry juice and reduced muscle soreness and inflammation, she adds, which could also play a role in helping you drift off to sleep, especially if you tend to feel achy or sore.

While everyone’s body is different, it makes sense that the sleepy girl mocktail has gone viral. “It checks multiple boxes with the recipe and [helps] both the mind and the body get into wind-down mode,” Stangland says. To make the most of it, sip your mocktail one to two hours before bed as you start to slow down and relax. “That will allow the drink to get into your bloodstream and take effect around the time you would want your head hitting the pillow,” she says.

How To Make A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

To make the TikTok-famous drink, grab your favorite glass and mix up these three ingredients:

1/2 cup plain tart cherry juice

1 tablespoon magnesium powder

Top it off with a prebiotic soda, like Lemon Lime Olipop, or sparkling water

Feel free to tweak it as you please.

Experts:

Jenna Stangland, RD, registered dietitian, specialist in sports dietetics for Momentous

Jessica Sepel, clinical nutritionist, founder of JSHealth