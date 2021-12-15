Fitness

How To Get Into Strength Training If You're A Total Beginner

Focus on form, for one.

By Carolyn Steber

Trainer Larissa Nicole says strength training is the act of building muscle through resistance, whether you use bands, dumbbells, kettle or barbells, machines — or even your own bodyweight. To get started, read through these strength training for beginners tips from the pros.

Pick Workouts You Like

The best strength training method is the one you enjoy most, says trainer Carrie Hall, CPT. Browse workout apps or fitness studios for the trainers and regimens you’ll be excited to keep doing.

