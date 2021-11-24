Fitness

9 Strength Training Exercises That'll Help Your Boxing Game

You'll wind up with faster feet and more powerful punches.

Strength training for boxing exercises trainers recommend.
By Carolyn Steber

Since boxing is a full-body workout, trainer Melody Klitzke recommends exercising multiple muscle groups, including the core, glutes, and abductors. Strength training these areas will translate to quicker boxing moves and more powerful punches.

Kettlebell Swings

Klitzke says these work the core and glutes while also boosting cardio endurance.

- Feet shoulder-width apart, hips back, bell in front of you.

- Squat to grab bell with overhand grip.

- Squeeze glutes, thrust hips forward to swing bell.

Do 2 to 3 sets of 20.

Tap