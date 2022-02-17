Fitness
Prepare your muscles for those slopes.
If the 2022 Winter Olympics has inspired you to hit the slopes, then you may want to start by strength training for skiing. Trainer Heather Lachance says to focus on your quads, adductors, and core, as these muscles will help keep you balanced and stable as you maneuver downhill.
Lachance says a strong lower body is key for navigating turns on the slopes without falling over.
- Stand, feet hip-distance apart.
- Lower into a squat, keep chest lifted.
- Jump straight up, swing arms overhead.
- Land, return to squat.
- Repeat.
Do 8 reps, 2 sets.