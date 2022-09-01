9 Stretches For Cyclists That’ll Loosen You All The Way Up

Fitness
Your calves, hamstrings, and quads will love you.
During a bike ride you spend a lot of time in a fixed position doing a repetitive action, says Jenna Arndt, head trainer at Swerve Fitness. That’s why it’s so important to do stretches for cyclists to loosen up the calves, hamstrings, quads, hips, and lower back. Here’s how.
Trainer Michelle Razavi says this stretches the glutes before and after cycling.
- Lie on your back, knees bent, feet hip-width apart.
- Press palms into the mat by your sides.
- Push into your heels; lift up your hips.
- Squeeze glutes; hold.
- Roll down; repeat 3 to 5x.