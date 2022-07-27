Fitness
Feel better on the green.
Shutterstock
It’s important to stretch before and after your golf game. It helps prevent injury, sure, but doing the right stretches for golf also improves your power and precision. Golf coach Randy Chang says to focus on your shoulders, arms, back, and hips before playing — here’s how.
Lucie Wicker/Aurora Open/Getty Images
Chang recommends doing this leg stretch before you head out on the course.
- Bend forward at waist.
- Let arms, head hang loose.
- Release further as you breathe.
- On an inhale, raise hands to shins.
- Hold stretch few seconds, then release down again.
- Repeat 3x.