The 11 Best Stretches For Shoulder Pain Relief

Your posture will thank you.

Trainers share their go-to stretches for shoulder pain relief.
By Carolyn Steber

Shoulder aches are often caused by poor posture, whether you’re hunching over a phone or slouching at a desk (or both.) Personal trainer David Sautter says muscle imbalance is another common culprit. To realign and loosen things up, turn to these stretches for shoulder pain.

Overhead Triceps Stretch

This lengthens your triceps muscles to help ease shoulder pain, says Sautter.

- Reach left arm behind your back.

- Grab left wrist or elbow with right hand & pull.

- Bend head to right side. Hold 30 sec.

- Gently look up & down.

- Repeat on other side.

