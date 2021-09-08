Fitness
Your posture will thank you.
xijian/E+/Getty Images
Shoulder aches are often caused by poor posture, whether you’re hunching over a phone or slouching at a desk (or both.) Personal trainer David Sautter says muscle imbalance is another common culprit. To realign and loosen things up, turn to these stretches for shoulder pain.
Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images
This lengthens your triceps muscles to help ease shoulder pain, says Sautter.
- Reach left arm behind your back.
- Grab left wrist or elbow with right hand & pull.
- Bend head to right side. Hold 30 sec.
- Gently look up & down.
- Repeat on other side.