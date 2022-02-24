Fitness
Including everyone's favorite yoga pose.
athima tongloom/Moment/Getty Images
Sciatica is another name for nerve pain that radiates through your lower back and down your thighs, says chiropractor Andrew Goldstein, DC. To relieve it, try stretches for sciatica that are designed to relieve pressure in that area. Here’s how to get started.
zoranm/E+/Getty Images
Maggie Mills, DPT says this stretch helps mobilize compressed nerves to decrease sciatica irritation.
- Lie on your back on a firm surface.
- Lift one leg into air.
- Straighten knee, then point and flex foot 20 times.
- Repeat on other leg.
Do 3x throughout the day.