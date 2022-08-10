Shutterstock
Swimming is a full-body sport with a lot of rotational movements, so it’s ideal to warm up your shoulders, core, and joints with dynamic stretches before hopping in the pool, says i-tri swim coach Samantha Rothberg.
Here, stretches for swimmers that’ll get you ready to paddle.
Rothberg recommends this move to mobilize your joints, warm up your lats, and get your heart rate up.
- Start in tall plank.
- Step right foot outside right hand.
- Lift right hand to sky, rotate torso.
- Hold 3 seconds.
- Repeat on left.
- Alternate 5x.