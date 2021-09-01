Fitness
Say goodbye to that pesky tension.
Upper back stiffness can happen for several reasons, including but not limited to typing, texting, and playing sports, says Austin Martinez, a certified athletic trainer and director of education for StretchLab. That’s where these stretches for upper back pain come in handy.
This staple yoga move can help ease upper back pain, says Ellen Thompson, a certified trainer at Blink Fitness. Perform 10 cat cows from quadruped position, hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Round your back up for cat, then press the belly button down in cow.