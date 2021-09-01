Fitness

7 Stretches For Upper Back Pain Relief

Say goodbye to that pesky tension.

Trainers share the best stretches for upper back pain.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
By Jay Polish

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

Upper back stiffness can happen for several reasons, including but not limited to typing, texting, and playing sports, says Austin Martinez, a certified athletic trainer and director of education for StretchLab. That’s where these stretches for upper back pain come in handy.

Prasit photo/Moment/Getty Images

Cat Cow

This staple yoga move can help ease upper back pain, says Ellen Thompson, a certified trainer at Blink Fitness. Perform 10 cat cows from quadruped position, hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Round your back up for cat, then press the belly button down in cow.

Tap