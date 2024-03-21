On the first nice day of spring — or whenever it’s particularly sunny, breezy, and warm — it seems like everyone crawls out of the woodwork to enjoy the weather. This is when the parks and sidewalk cafes fill up, people set out to stroll, and everyone blasts their favorite tunes in the cars with the windows down. The goal, of course, is to soak up the sun and revel in the rays for as long as possible.

Warm weather tends to put everyone in an energetic mood, but what if you’re too tired to go out or you would rather bask in the glow of your TV instead? If you plan to sleep in and relax, a random nice day can fill you with a hefty dose of FOMO — and a tinge of regret.

This angsty feeling has been dubbed “sunshine guilt” on TikTok, where the phrase has millions of views. In a viral video, posted on March 4, creator @thereneereina said she experienced sunshine guilt on an “abnormally beautiful day” because she was too tired to step outside and witness it.

“I feel this pressure to [...] go for a walk and enjoy the weather while it lasts,” she said. “I can’t enjoy myself indoors now because the whole time I’m thinking that I should be outside. So basically my day is ruined.”

In her comments, one person said, “This is why I’ve always loved winter and rainy days. They don’t expect anything from me and that’s peaceful,” while another wrote, “I feel this every time I’m loafing on my couch and the sun is beaming through the windows.”

What Is Sunshine Guilt?

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

According to Dr. Nadia Teymoorian, a psychologist from the Moment of Clarity Mental Health Center, sunshine guilt might set in if you stay inside on a nice day, and it can be worse if you assume everyone else is living their best life outdoors.

Maybe you smell someone grilling or hear your neighbors laughing — just like that, you might feel like the most boring person in the world for wanting to stay indoors. It doesn’t matter if you’re feeling sick, recharging after a busy week, or marathoning your favorite movies — a day spent inside always seems less worthwhile and impressive than a day spent outside.

Sunshine guilt can also creep in if you’re too busy to go outside due to other responsibilities. If you live in the Pacific Northwest or a drizzly country like Scotland or Ireland, you might have more intense sun guilt, Teymoorian tells Bustle, since the nice weather is rarer. When pleasant days are few and far between the pressure to enjoy them is extra strong and so is any related guilt for missing out.

The Connection Between Sunshine & FOMO

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

As Kevin Belcastro, LMFT, a therapist with Mental Health Center of San Diego, says, sunshine guilt is the cumulation of negative thoughts, feelings, and emotions that come from believing you’re failing or letting yourself down by staying inside on a beautiful day.

“Some common causes for this type of guilt are associated with societal norms or values, and feeling that we are not meeting them,” he tells Bustle. “There are negative stigmas associated with [relaxing inside] or not taking advantage of ‘good’ weather.”

You might feel lazy if you decide to stay home instead of going for a hike or you might judge yourself for not achieving a goal, like getting in your 10,000 steps. It’s also easy to measure your day against someone else’s — like your friend who posts a picnic photo from the park right as you hit episode 10 of Love is Blind.

If you hear a loud block party or run to the grocery store and spot someone on a hot girl walk with their dog, Belcastro says it can make you feel like a big-time failure for not embracing the day with a fun, peppy outdoor trip of your own. But rest assured you don’t have to feel bad.

Why It’s OK To “Waste” The Day

Vera Vita/Moment/Getty Images

According to Belcastro, everyone requires different things when it comes to resting and recharging, so it might just be that you prefer a restful day in bed versus a trip to the beach for your R&R.

Sometimes you don’t have it in you to embrace the day and that’s OK. If you still feel guilty, though, Belcastro recommends thinking about the root cause of your worries. Perhaps the belief that it’s “bad” to waste a nice day was influenced by old family narratives, he says, and now you’ve accepted them as your own. To truly make the most of your restful day, he says it’s helpful to begin letting go of that attitude.

Staying inside when you want to is also a way to prove you trust your instincts. As Teymoorian says, admitting that you need to rest — even when everyone else is outside — is an act of self-care. While she does recommend getting fresh air as often as possible, it’s perfectly fine to miss a few sunny days here and there.

How To Avoid FOMO On Sunny Days

MTStock Studio/E+/Getty Images

To fully embrace your time inside, let go of the idea that you’re “wasting” it and try to enjoy your original plans. “Shift your mindset to focus on self-care, as well as your intention and priorities,” says Teymoorian.

Go ahead and nap if you need to, but you also might choose to read, clean, make a nice dinner, work on some hobbies, text your friends, or have a self-care pamper day complete with face masks and everything showers.

“Remember, you write your own story, so you have a choice and you are capable of creating a feeling of balance and happiness,” she says. “Avoid that unhealthy thought process of FOMO and make happy memories based on your own needs.”

