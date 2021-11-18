9 Heart-Pumping Tabata Workouts That Trainers Love

Fitness
Expect some burpees.
To get your heart rate up fast, try a Tabata cardio workout. Trainer Sylvia Nasser says the 20 second on, 10 second off format works as hardcore HIIT, which has been shown to improve cardio endurance. Here, trainers share their fave routines that are guaranteed to make you sweat.
Nasser loves these moves to boost heart rate.
- Long jump, bear crawl back.
- Burpees.
- Skaters into reverse lunge.
- Mountain climbers.
- Squat thrusts. Squat down, push dumbbells overhead.
Do 20 seconds per move + 10 seconds rest in between. Repeat circuit 4x.