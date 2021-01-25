Wellness

HIIT Workout Benefits That'll Convince You To Try It

Time to HIIT the gym.

Shutterstock
By Kathleen Ferraro

Shutterstock

What Is HIIT?

High-intensity interval training alternates bursts of all-out exercise with short recoveries, so though it's definitely challenging, you get plenty of sweaty bang for your buck — and there are a number of HIIT workout benefits, says certified trainer Donna Walker.

golero/E+/Getty Images

It's Versatile

"You can apply HIIT timing to lots of workouts, like weight training, bodyweight exercises, and cardio," says Walker. Certified trainer Anthony Crouchelli tells Bustle you can incorporate HIIT-style intervals to practically any workout (like boxing or spinning).

Tap