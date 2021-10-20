Fitness

9 Beginner-Friendly Tabata Workouts

They're short... but spicy.

Fitness pros share their favorite Tabata workouts for beginners.
Getty Images/ FreshSplash
By Carolyn Steber

Edwin Tan/E+/Getty Images

If you like HIIT, you might love Tabata. It’s a workout style that involves 20-seconds of intense exercise followed by 10-second breaks, says Sweat Remix’s Angela Gentile. And it gets your heart pumping in a flash. Give it a try with these Tabata workouts for beginners.

Rowan Jordan/E+/Getty Images

Tabata Cycle

Trainer Maria Sogard says this workout will bring your heart rate up as it works the core, glutes, and legs.

- High knees.

- Shuffle squats.

- Push-ups.

- Jumping jacks.

Do each one for 20 seconds followed by a 10-second break. Complete the cycle 4 times.

Tap