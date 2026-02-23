When I was 11-years-old and doing Tae Bo in my living room, I never imagined doing it again 20 years later — this time, thanks to something called TikTok. The workout style is currently going viral on the app, and it’s speaking directly to my millennial soul.

As a kid, I loved to steal my mom’s workout DVDs, especially if I found one taught by Billy Blanks. The fitness guru had a captivating energy, and so did all the people in the background of his videos. Many had Rachel haircuts and cool spandex outfits, and I loved trying to keep up with them. Tao Bo workouts are a mix of taekwondo, boxing, and cardio, and it was a breeze for my baby knees.

I remember feeling badass as I did jabs and roundhouse kicks to Blanks’ countdowns, and like a true machine when he switched it into high speed. “Double time, go! And one and two and three and four,” he chanted as fabulous strobe lights flashed overhead. That time period loved a strobe light.

My goal wasn’t to become the most ripped kid in 6th grade, but to see how high I could kick. So, as soon as these old-school clips made their way back to my FYP, I jumped up, assumed the Tae Bo boxing stance, and found myself roundhouse kicking all over again. Some things never change, and I’m obsessed yet again.

Tae Bo Is So Back

Tae Bo never technically went anywhere — Blanks has an active YouTube channel, TikTok, and workout program — but it’s always fun to rediscover something via social media, and watch others do the same.

On Feb. 9, creator @kelani.anastasi said, “Ladies, if you want a humbling workout, do a class from the ‘90s.” In her comments, someone said, “Billy Blanks does not playyyyy.” Another wrote, “Omg, is that Tae Bo?? I used to do that back in the day and it is so freaking hard.”

Last spring, creator @briasyymone also posted about rediscovering Tae Bo workouts, and said it immediately took her back to her workout roots. In her comments, someone said, “Billy Blanks 8min workout is the blueprint. He is and will always be the goat of exercise.”

In another clip, @kyeema23 asked, “Do you guys remember Tae Bo?” while punching and kicking the air. One commenter replied, “I just started his workouts again. I did this all through middle school lol.”

Since the start of year, Tae Bo has become even more viral as people across the app give it a try. On Feb. 10 @thesamanthasky said, “The girls are bringing Tae Bo back in 2026,” and many chimed in to say they’ve been doing the workouts on a regular basis since seeing it go viral.

All the punching and kicking works your arms, legs, abs, and glutes, and it also makes you sweat by working your cardiovascular system. On Feb. 16, @jayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy_07, joked that she nearly didn’t make it through the routine. “This is something serious, but I’m gonna do it again.”

Trying A Workout

Tae Bo

Blanks has a lot of workouts on YouTube, so I typed in “Tae Bo” and perused my options. The first one I came across was his 24-minute “Tae Bo: Basic Workout,” first released in 1998 on VHS and later on DVD.

I did this routine so many times as a kid that my muscle memory kicked in from the jump. It starts with a round of neck rolls and hamstring stretches to warm up — something I did while in a cloud of nostalgia. Then, the music picked up, Blanks looked into the camera and said, “Are you ready?” and all I thought was, “Uh oh.”

We dove into right and left hooks for counts of eight. At this point, I felt my heart rate rise. A glance at my Fitbit read 152 BPM as we moved into jabs, uppercuts, and then speed bags — each followed by a faster “double time” round.

At this point, I paused to dramatically chug a glass of water, all while the ‘90s exercisers continued to kick higher than I thought humanly possible. The workout ended with more double times, so I joined back in for one final push as my heart rate sky rocketed, before Blanks ended with a slow Tai Chi-style cooldown.

Blanks does encourage you to focus on form, go at your own pace, modify, and take breaks if you need to. “Don’t give up,” he said around the 15-minute mark, just as I was wiping beads of sweat from my forehead. It honestly made me feel a little better.

A few days of recovery later, I tried Blanks’ 45-minute “Get Celebrity Fit,” released in 2007. This one also features his signature encouragement and counting style, something he says helps your mind focus on the workout. As we “worked it” as a group, I realized this video was faster, longer, and had fewer walking breaks, but I managed to hang on.

Luckily, Blanks also offers 8- and 10-minute routines for beginners or more low-key days, including one called “Official Punch Out.” Personally, the older clips from the ‘90s and early 2000s feel just right, and they’ve quickly become my favorite workout. (Again.)