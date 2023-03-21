The 9 Best Cardio Boxing Workouts On YouTube

If you’re looking for an extra-sweaty exercise routine that you can do at home, I highly recommend pulling up a cardio boxing workout on YouTube and having at it. The fast-paced, punching-based fitness modality is a great way to get your heart rate up, train a few muscles, and add a little extra spice to your routine.
Cardio boxing mixes high-energy footwork with classic boxing moves like jabs, hooks, and uppercuts. Strength-wise, boxing does amazing things for your triceps, biceps, and shoulders as you throw punches. It also works your core as you twist, and it gets your lower body in on the action as you squat and shuffle.
When you add boxing moves to fast-paced HIIT circuits or incorporate other heart-pounding exercises like burpees and jump squats into the mix, you’ll have yourself quite the cardio workout. And besides its heart-strengthening, muscle-sculpting benefits, cardio boxing is guaranteed to get rid of stress. After a tough day, nothing quite beats throwing a few jabs and uppercuts.
If you have your own pair of boxing gloves or a bag, great. If not, you can do all of these workouts by shadow boxing without any equipment. All you need is yourself, some water, and a few spare minutes. Ready to jab? Keep scrolling for nine cardio boxing workouts from YouTube that you can do right at home.
Studies referenced:
Cheema, BS. (2015). The feasibility and effectiveness of high-intensity boxing training versus moderate-intensity brisk walking in adults with abdominal obesity: a pilot study. BMC Sports Sci Med Rehabil. doi: 10.1186/2052-1847-7-3.
Ouergui, I. (2014). The effects of five weeks of kickboxing training on physical fitness. Muscles Ligaments Tendons J. MID: 25332919; PMCID: PMC4187584.