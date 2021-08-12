Fitness
A rundown of the graceful exercise.
Getty Images/Mike Powell
Tai chi is way more than a moving meditation people do in the park. According to Mike Taylor, a tai chi expert with Strala Yoga by Tara Stiles, it’s also a form of exercise that promotes strength, agility, and — most importantly — a feeling of well-being.
Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Studies show that doing tai chi on a regular basis can lead to improved immune function, reduced inflammation, better balance, and lower stress and anxiety levels, Taylor says. Interested in trying it for yourself? Read on for a tai chi for beginners guide.