Your Beginner's Guide To Tai Chi

A rundown of the graceful exercise.

Your tai chi for beginners guide, straight from the pros.
By Carolyn Steber

Tai chi is way more than a moving meditation people do in the park. According to Mike Taylor, a tai chi expert with Strala Yoga by Tara Stiles, it’s also a form of exercise that promotes strength, agility, and — most importantly — a feeling of well-being.

Studies show that doing tai chi on a regular basis can lead to improved immune function, reduced inflammation, better balance, and lower stress and anxiety levels, Taylor says. Interested in trying it for yourself? Read on for a tai chi for beginners guide.

