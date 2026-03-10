How Justin Bieber Helps Get Soccer MVP Temwa Chaŵinga In The Zone

In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they listen to? Do they have any superstitions before a big competition? Here, National Women’s Soccer League MVP and Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chaŵinga shares how she preps for a match by listening to Justin Bieber, calling her family, and getting comfy.

In the 2025 regular season, the Kansas City Current was the No. 1 team in the National Women’s Soccer League, winning 21 of its 26 matches. Despite its lead, however, Kansas City ended up losing the championship quarterfinals to Gotham FC. This year, Current forward Temwa Chaŵinga is determined for her team to go all the way.

“We should win everything,” she tells Bustle at the NWSL media day in Los Angeles in January. “I've never reached a final. I just need to get there and win the championship.”

The Malawi native, who’s been playing soccer since she was 7, has been the NWSL’s reigning MVP and Golden Boot winner since 2024 — achievements that she calls her most memorable career highlights to date. Looking ahead, she’s focused on continuing to be a top scorer: “I’m just working hard to improve myself,” says the 27-year-old.

Not that winning another MVP wouldn’t be nice: “Both titles mean a lot to me, but the MVP trophy is awarded because people saw your passion and the hard work you were putting in,” she adds.

Johnnie Izquierdo/NWSL/Getty Images

If Chaŵinga is able to help get her team to the finals this year, it’s possible she could become the first player in NWSL history to be awarded the honor three times. The Kansas City Current’s first step toward getting there comes on March 14, during its kickoff game against the Utah Royals. Below, Chaŵinga details the routine that gets her in the zone.

How do you get into the right headspace before a match?

I like to listen to music before a game. If the game is in Kansas City, I’ll also relax, stretch, cook, and make some food at home.

Do you have a specific playlist that you listen to?

I like to listen to Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” when I’m going to a game. I just put on my headphones, relax, and lie down in the bus as we go to the stadium.

Do you ever feel pressure during a game?

I feel pressure and stress when my team is losing. But when my head is relaxed, I think, “Now we’re OK.”

Kyle Rivas/NWSL/Getty Images

What do you like to eat to stay energized?

Rice, meat, and beef. I also like to eat a protein pancake. I never used to, but if my teammates are having them I’ll have one too. And when I’m going to a game, I have a banana and an energy drink.

How do you hydrate?

I always have a water bottle with an energy drink. Sometimes, I mix it up between an energy drink and water. And if I’m tired and my muscles are cramping, I’ll drink pickle juice. That helps a lot.

Do you have any traditions, superstitions, or lucky charms?

Sometimes, I’ll just call my mom or talk to my sister [Tabitha Chaŵinga]. They wish me well. I like to prepare my mind when I head to a game, and I’m happy when I call them.

Dustin Markland/NWSL/Getty Images

Do you dress up when you’re traveling to a game? What’s your makeup or skin care routine?

I like to be comfortable. Sometimes, I’ll wear matching sets. And I don’t wear makeup. I just put on body lotion and I’m done.

What does your coach tell you before a match that helps you stay focused or inspired?

In our meetings, we will watch a video from another game. It gives us motivation going into the next game, because it tells us what to do. It boosts morale — like, “OK, we can do this.”

And does your team have any pregame rituals that you do together?

We go to the locker room, and put on music. We bond a lot in the meal room when we eat together. We laugh together.