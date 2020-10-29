When you're in a relationship, it can feel like you and your partner share everything — sweatshirts, food, and — especially these days — existential dread. While 2020 has been the year of being a little bit on edge, if your partner's been extra stressed or generally deals with heightened emotions, knowing some texts to send an anxious partner can give them some tenderness and tranquility.
"Emotions can be highly contagious," Dr. Carla Marie Manly, clinical psychologist and author of Joy from Fear, tells Bustle. "One of the best ways to support an anxious partner is to be present in a non-judgmental, supportive way."
According to Dr. Manly, when your partner feels overwhelmed, it can be easy to absorb their emotions. But staying calm is the first step in giving an anxious partner support. Dr. Manly suggests being mindful of your partner's triggers and needs. For example, if you know your SO gets anxious about money, you may not want to spring a conversation about budgeting on them when they're running late for work and just spilled their coffee all over the kitchen floor.
"Some people find close contact helpful, while others need alone time," Dr. Manly says. "Learning a partner’s needs when anxiety arises can go a long way to reducing the frequency and duration of any upwellings."