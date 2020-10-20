9 Texts To Send Someone Struggling With Burnout

What do an old candle and a working millennial in the year 2020 have in common? Burnout, baby. If your partner is tired of their job or your best friend is swamped in grad school, these nine texts to send someone burned out are sure to bring on the warmth. According to Psychology Today, "burnout" can be defined as a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged or repeated stress. While burnout is often caused by work or school, intense feelings of stress and exhaustion can also be brought on from family tension, romantic relationships, or domestic responsibilities. Apart from the daily stresses of work and home life, in times of global unrest (like, say, an unprecedented pandemic and upcoming presidential election), feeling overly exhausted is entirely understandable.

Here are nine texts to send when a loved one who is feeling burned out and in need of some support.

1 It's OK to take a break! Your mental and emotional health come first. Taking time to rest is just as important as checking things off on your to-do list. If your friend is a worker bee, they may not give themselves enough breaks during the day. Remind them that it's OK to turn their phone off for 15 minutes (heck, even an hour) and hit pause on their workload.

2 Is there anything I can do to support you? Although you may be tempted to give your friend solutions, try asking them what they need. Perhaps they'd like to go on a walk later, or maybe they need some words of encouragement. Let them know that you're there to support them, no matter what.

3 You have a lot on your plate right now and have been working so hard. Validation is the name of the game. Sometimes, just affirming your friend's feelings and letting them know you see them and how thin they're stretched can be healing in and of itself.

4 What have you done for yourself today? When someone's in the middle of a major burnout funk, they may need a gentle reminder to take some time for themselves. Did they eat lunch? Did they go outside? Take a hot shower and listen to their favorite song? Remind your friend that it's OK to take care of themselves before anyone or anything else.

5 Here if you want to talk through anything or just need to vent! Maybe your friend is ready for a career change or thinking of applying to grad school. Or perhaps they just want to complain about their coworker for a while. Let your friend know you're there to help problem-solve or listen.

6 I know it feels like this stressful time will never end, but I promise it will. In the meantime, I'm here for you! Give your friend some encouragement, and let them know you are there for them in the long haul.

7 Did you remember to drink water and eat something yummy today? When your mental health is off, it's natural for your physical health to be a little off, too. Remind your friend how much you care about them and how important it is to take care of their body.

8 Want to go on a walk and call me? It might be nice to get some outside-time. After looking at a computer for hours on end, a little outside time can be a literal and emotional breath of fresh air. Offer to speak to your friend in real-time, and suggest they get some sunlight.