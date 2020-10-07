9 Texts To Send Someone Having A Bad Day

In the olden days, BC (before coronavirus), you could comfort a distressed friend with a loving embrace or by buying a round at your favorite dive bar. But as the pandemic continues into the fall, knowing a few texts to send someone having a bad day can help you support your loved ones when you can't be together in person.

Between the presidential election and, you know, the global pandemic, there's a litany of stressful things on everyone's minds right now. In times of unrest, connecting with friends and family can help you feel more supported. Whether your best friend is struggling with working from home or your partner is fighting with their parents about politics, being there for the people in your life and those you love can make even the worst days feel a little bit easier. With group gatherings on hiatus, putting in a little extra effort to connect virtually can remind your loved ones that they are not alone.

From movie suggestions to extra compliments, here are nine texts to send someone having a bad day because we all have bad days from time-to-time. But every day is made better by receiving a funny message or meme from your best friend.

1 I'm sorry you're dealing with this. Want to FaceTime or call? Offering to speak on the phone can be a great way to support someone from a distance. Though they may want some time to decompress, let them know that you're there to chat in real-time.

2 That sounds like the worst day ever. I'm sorry all of this is happening. When someone you love is going through it, your first instinct may be to shower them in positivity. While you may be coming from the right place, the #goodvibesonly mentality can be invalidating. Acknowledging someone's feelings and validating that their day was hard holds space for them and lets them feel seen and heard.

3 Let me know if there's anything I can do and how I can best support you! Although you may want to immediately try to fix everything, asking what you can do to support someone lets them take the next step. Maybe they want to talk on the phone. Maybe they want to go on a socially distant walk. They may just want a night to themselves. Put the ball in their court, and let them know you're around to support them however they need.

4 Thinking of you, know that I'm here! When someone's having a bad day, just letting them know that you're thinking about them can help them feel less alone. Remind them that you care about them and that you're here to help.

5 Do you want to talk about it? While some people like to process their feelings verbally, others may not want to chat. Asking if someone wants to talk more about their bad day allows them to direct the conversation and decide how much they want to share.

6 Do you want my advice or do you want me just to listen? Happy to do either or both! Sometimes, your friends and loved ones want your sage wisdom in a given situation. Other times, they just want to vent. Rather than bombarding someone with unsolicited advice, try asking them what they're seeking from you.

7 Can't wait to hang out in person again. We can get Thai food and watch John Tucker Must Die. Sharing all the fun, exciting things you have planned for the next time to see each other can be a great way to support someone after a bad day. If you're looking for something to do immediately, offer to Postmates them their favorite dinner, or do a DIY spa day over Zoom.

8 You're a bad*ss superstar, you inspire me every day, and I'm so happy to know you. A bad day can be the best time to give someone a little extra lovin'. Remind them what you like about them and how grateful you are to know them.