If you’re here, you’re probably looking for an alternative to Peloton’s branded water bottles — though if you are looking for a name-brand option, you’ll find it at the bottom of this article. Otherwise, it’s important to know what makes for a good alternative. In short, the best water bottles for Peloton bikes will fit the on-bike water bottle holder, contain enough water to keep you hydrated during your whole ride, be made from durable materials , and suit your preferred way of drinking.

What To Look For In A Peloton Water Bottle Alternative

Size: Like any other Peloton accessories you pick up, your water bottle of choice will need to fit your bike. According to our measurements, the water bottle holder on the classic Peloton bike has a saddle-like design that can hold bottles 3 inches in diameter or less. Since the top is open, the height doesn’t matter so long as the bottle isn’t so tall, it becomes unstable. If you don’t want to deal with dimensions, reviewers will usually let you know if a bottle fits or not.

Capacity: The capacity for water bottles is usually measured in ounces (oz). While bigger bottles tend to hold more, keep in mind that a tall, skinny bottle may hold as much as a short, wide bottle, but only the former may fit in your bike’s holder.

Materials: Water bottles are made out of a range of different materials. Plastic is an inexpensive, flexible option that usually allows for squeeze functionality. Metal, on the other hand, is durable, often insulating, and usually free from unwanted aftertastes, but won’t be as lightweight.

Additional features: Consider what might make your water bottle more functional and convenient, like an easy-sip lid, a dishwasher-safe design, or a built-in straw.

Shop The Best Water Bottles For A Peloton Bike

In a hurry? Here are the best water bottles that will fit your Peloton.

Scroll on for great water bottles will fit your Peloton bike, and most of the water bottles below come in a range of color options, too, so you can express your style during your workout.

1. The Fan-Favorite Insulated Water Bottle For Pelotons

Pros:

Lightly insulated

Has an easy-squeeze design and splash-resistant, self-sealing cap

Recommend by many Reddit users, cycling blogs, and more

Judging by Reddit threads, cycling blogs, and customer reviews, the CamelBak Podium Chill is one of the most popular water bottles for Peloton bikes. The 21-ounce option is the “perfect size” with a “great spout” that releases a high flow of water directly into your mouth with a squeeze and without leaking, according to shoppers. The BPA-free polypropylene body features a double-wall construction keeps water cold for twice as long. Finally, it comes in a massive range of colors and designs, all for a reasonable, under-$20 price tag.

One reviewer wrote: “Phenomenal bottle for biking. I use mine on the Peloton and it was head and shoulders better than the bottle I got from Peloton. It’s dang near leak proof even if tossed around when the spout is in the open position. If the spout is closed, it’s pretty much 100% sealed.This is not really insulated to keep water cold, but it does have a thin layer of insulation that generally prevents sweating.”

Dimensions: 2.87 inches in diameter by 9.37 inches tall | Capacity: 21 ounces | Materials: BPA-free polypropylene with hydroguard | Color options: 19

2. The Best Value Option

Pros:

Less than $10 per bottle

Easy-squeeze, dishwasher-safe design

Leak-resistant cap

If you’re looking for something simple and affordable, opt for this two-pack of water bottles. Like the top pick, these 22-ounce bottles fit your Peloton and squeeze to quickly release water through the otherwise leak-proof caps. Unlike the CamelBak pick, however, these are top-rack dishwasher safe and come in a set of two for less than $15, so you always have one on hand. However, they’re not insulated at all. Get them in your choice of six color options.

One reviewer wrote: “I use these for indoor cycling with my Peloton and its perfect! Perfect amount of squeeze not too firm or too flimsy. Fits just right in the cup holders. The clear ones are great for differentiating between liquids.”

Dimensions: 3 inches in diameter, 9.5 inches tall | Capacity: 22 ounces | Materials: BPA-free polyethylene | Color options: 6

3. This Versatile Water Bottle From A Writer-Fave Brand

Pros:

Brilliant dual spout for sipping and swigging

Built-in lock and carrying loop

Wide opening for refills and ice

The insulated stainless steel Owala FreeSip is my go-to water bottle for everyday use — and I have tested a lot of water bottles. While that one is too wide for the Peloton holder, the Owala FreeSip Clear has a thinner body but maintains the stainless steel version’s best feature: the FreeSip spout, which has two openings so you can sip through the straw or tilt it back to take a bigger swig of water. The lid also features a push-button lock that prevents leaks and a flip-up carry loop for easy transport. Since the body is made from Eastman Tritan plastic, it’s durable, odor-resistant, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe.

One reviewer wrote: “I [ordered] this size specifically in the hopes it would fit in the holder on the Peloton bike and it fits perfectly! Very happy with this water bottle. Easy to use and I love that the straw portion is so easy to clean since it is hard plastic rather than rubbery like others I have.”

Dimensions: 2.79 inches in diameter, 9.8 inches tall | Capacity: 25 ounces | Materials: BPA-free Eastman Tritan plastic | Color options: 6

4. The Best Stainless Steel Water Bottle For Peloton

Pros:

Keeps water cold for up to 24 hours

Made from non-toxic, durable, sweatproof stainless steel

Includes three lids with different spouts

While it’s often heavier, stainless steel water bottles definitely have their benefits — namely long-lasting insulation and extreme durability. With more than 110,000 reviews on Amazon, the Iron Flask sports water bottle is a fan-favorite in general, but several customers mention Pelotons specifically in their comments. The 22-ounce option comes in almost 30 colors and keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours with its double-wall, stainless steel insulation. It’s also non-toxic, sweatproof, and comes with three different lids, so you can decide whether you want to sip, swig, or gulp. However, it’s heavy and hand-wash only.

One reviewer wrote: “I really prefer steel over plastic water bottles. When I got my Peloton bike I bought a popular option and I had to return it because of the plastic smell and taste of water from it. I realized I wanted steel, and it needed to have a straw as there's no way I want to be unscrewing a lid in the middle of a workout. I also needed a fairly slim bottle to fit in the cupholder on the bike. This size and model is PERFECT. Love it and now will probably get some as gifts.”

Dimensions: 2.9 inches in diameter, 9.4 inches tall | Capacity: 22 ounces | Materials: premium stainless steel | Color options: 28

5. The Best Peloton Branded Water Bottle

Pros:

Made from glass and a grippy silicone sleeve

Has a built-in handle on the lid

If you’re looking for name-brand to match your bike, you can pick up Peloton’s glass water bottle on Amazon as well. It’s made out of easy-to-clean glass for fresh-tasting water without any toxins — but it’s also protected by a non-slip silicone sleeve with a Peloton logo. While the mouth isn’t anything special (just unscrew and sip), the lid does feature a carrying loop for easier travel. Just know that this one holds the least amount of water of all of the bottles on this list.

One reviewer wrote: “Nice drinking jar. Seems like a nice drinking container the black wrap on it is nice and tight.”

Dimensions: unclear (but definitely fits the Peloton Bike and Bike+) | Capacity: 16 ounces | Materials: glass, silicone | Color options: 1