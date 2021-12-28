Have you ever wondered if your partner would rather live the life of a dog or a cat? What about whether they see themselves as naturally submissive or dominating in the bedroom? There’s only one way to find out, here are 45 funny, deep, sexual, and difficult would you rather questions to ask your partner to really get to know them this festive season.

While it’s nice to be together for the days and weeks running up to Christmas it can also feel a little bit long, and maybe even slightly boring for you as a couple. Contrary to popular belief, there are only so many times you can watch The Holiday.

Spending the festive season with a significant other is a pretty big step. It’s the most wonderful time of the year to really soak up the time with those you love most so why waste your time falling out over Monopoly technicalities and wrapping presents when you can really get under their skin and find out who they really are, gross preferences and all.

Whether you’re spending your first Christmas together or you’ve got your whole festive routine nailed down these Would You Rather questions can be used as an ice breaker before dinner or as foreplay before bed. Just prepare yourself as you might not get the answers you were expecting.

Funny “Would You Rather” Questions To Ask Your Partner Would you rather live the life of a dog or a cat? Would you rather be too hot or too cold forever? Would you rather go on Love Island or The Circle? Would you rather not brush your teeth for a week or not shower for a week? Would you rather live in a haunted house for a month or eat 12 wasps? Would you rather smell like burnt rubber for the rest of your life or have the taste of burnt toast in your mouth? Would you rather end every sentence with ‘I love you’ or start every sentence with ‘hey mum’? Would you rather be itchy for the rest of your life or sticky? Would you rather have to speak in rhymes for the rest of your life or only be able to use four-word sentences?

Deep “Would You Rather” Questions To Ask Your Partner Would you rather your partner outlive you or you outlive your partner? Would you rather achieve all of your career goals but have no time for family or have all the time for family but not achieve everything you want to at work? Would you rather live ten years longer with regrets or die ten years early with no regrets? Would you rather give up sex or give up food? Would you rather be able to change the future or the past? Would you rather be 80 years old forever or five years old forever? Would you rather have three great friends or 20 average friends? Would you rather publish your search history across your social media or see your parent's search history? Would you rather have a major pay rise or move to the place of your dreams?

Sexual “Would You Rather” Questions To Ask Your Partner Would you rather give or receive? Would you rather be submissive or dominating? Would you rather orgasm once a month or 70 times a day? Would you rather always have sex in the dark or never be able to have sex in the dark again? Would you rather spank or be spanked? Would you rather have to announce whenever you’re feeling horny or never be able to tell your partner your horny again? Would you rather only have sex in bed for the rest of your life or never be able to have sex in a bed again? Would you rather that your flatmates heard you every time you had sex or be silent while having sex forever? Would you rather sleep with your number one celebrity crush or receive £1,000?

Hard “Would You Rather” Questions To Ask Your Partner Would you rather have more money or more time? Would you rather have five kids or no kids? Would you rather be really personally fulfilled or really professionally fulfilled? Would you rather be really beautiful or really smart? Would you rather speak all the languages of the world or be able to speak to animals? Would you rather go back ten years into the past or go forward ten years into the future? Would you rather have a photographic memory or be a leading expert on one specific area? Would you rather know everything your loved ones have ever said about you or say everything you think when you think it? Would you rather be infamous or unknown?