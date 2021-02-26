The Queen Urges People To “Think Of Others” & Get The COVID Vaccine

The nation breathed a sigh of relief when the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in the UK, with a whole host of national treasures having had the jab from Sir Ian Mckellen to Sir David Attenborough and Prue Leith, all of whom have had easy and “painless” experiences. Now another famous face has spoken about about have her COVID-19 jab, with the Queen encouraging other to get the vaccine too.

The Queen has urged members of the public who might be hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to “think about other people rather than themselves.”

During a call with health experts leading the deployment of the vaccine across the UK, Her Majesty acknowledged that “it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine” but encouraged them to consider the health of others when making their decision.

Speaking to health officials at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment across the four nations, the Queen heard about the vital importance of ensuring all communities have access to the vaccine, and shared her own experience too.

In a video posted to The Royal Family's Twitter, the 94-year-old Monarch said: “Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important.”

She added: “As far as I could make out it was quite harmless. It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab – it didn't hurt at all.”

The video call came on a day that marked the rollout reaching its 18 million mark and the Monarch said the speed at which vaccination programme had been rolled out was “remarkable.”