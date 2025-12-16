When you think of all the people you have to shop for this holiday season, it’s almost as if you can hear your wallet gently weeping in the background. December is always a spendy time of year, but it can truly break the bank when it comes to gift-giving.

It’s why TikTokers are leaning into “thriftmas” by reminding shoppers to shop at secondhand stores — an option that’s easy to forget about when you’re constantly seeing ads, commercials, and hot deals for online stores. Thrifting is a way to be more intentional with your spending and be sustainable during the season.

This thriftmas, creator @fromabolivian has been busy sharing thriftmas gift guides, which show her pushing a cart around a thrift store while revealing all the hidden gems on the cluttered shelves. Not only is it a great way to save cash, but you also end up with some truly unique gifts that feel more personal for your loved ones.

“I love gift secondhand, thrifted gifts,” she said in a Dec. 2 clip, which stirred up comments begging for more gift guides. “I’d love for this to be a series, if possible,” one person wrote. “I need ideas like this to have more meaningful and affordable gifts.” Another wrote, “This looks like so much fun!”

Here’s what to know about thriftmas, including an inspo guide.

The Joys Of Thriftmas

In a viral video, creator @beanannika said she thrifts 99% of her Christmas. Her shopping haul for 2025 included dozens of gifts for a grand total of $135.50. It included journals, games, and even an unused Owala water bottle. She estimated everything she got would have cost $675 total if she bought it all brand new.

While secondhand store prices vary depending on where you live, it will still save you money to thrift at least some of your shopping list — but those aren’t the only perks. “Thrifting for Christmas is so much fun,” she said. “You can find such good things for such a good deal, save yourself money, and save the planet.”

This year, @kaittyyk will be doing her first thriftmas with her sister and mom as well. “I am realizing how much money I spend on people, and it’s making me sick because I physically don’t have the money and I don’t want to max out a credit card,” she said. To make sure her fam still had fun gifts to open, she found an assortment of items to wrap, including a pretty tote bag and cozy sweatshirts.

Creator @asiamarquis, who has hosted thriftmases in the past, posted a video showing her family happily opening their thrifted items — and not one seemed to care that their present wasn’t new. “I love the idea of giving thrift pieces as gifts,” she wrote in her caption. “Not only are they cost-effective, but they ensure that you are very intentional about your Christmas gifts.”

This isn’t just a way to save money, but also a tip for preventing overconsumption and waste. Instead of buying all new items, it makes sense to peruse the shelves for things that still have more life left in them. It might help ease the feeling of overbuying and overspending that often seeps in this time of year, and make gift-giving fun again. Plus, if you have a knack for crafting or sewing, you can upcycle your finds and give used items a second life.

Many people are looking for other ways to switch things up. like creator @theadventureaddicts, who said she’s been gifting her family experiences for a couple of years now. Not only do experiences make great last-minute gifts (hint: you don’t have to wait for a physical item to ship), but they’re often more enjoyable. Think gift cards to local coffee shops, a pottery class, or movie tickets.

This trend is also an excuse to pick up your decor secondhand, like @iamimari3008, who said her house was “extremely unfestive” and that she wanted it to “feel more whimsical,” all while keeping her budget in mind.

To liven things up, she went on a mission to find cute wintery items at a thrift store, and ended up with a variety of snowmen-themed things, like salt and pepper shakers and a print, as well as a wreath. Done and done.

Thriftmas Gift Ideas

Creator @fromabolivian shared some fun thriftmas ideas and made it look easy to shop completely at secondhand stores and antique malls. Her best tip? If you have a loose idea of what someone’s interested in, find one unique thrifted item that matches and curate a themed gift around that. Here are a few of her best ideas to cover everyone on your list.