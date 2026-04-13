There are so many moments in life that make you pause and wonder, “Do I really belong?” It can happen anywhere, but often stings the most with friends. Think about when your joke doesn’t land in the group chat or you find yourself squeezed out of the circle at happy hour. It’s normal to experience these things on occasion, but when it happens regularly, it can really wear you down.

The next time something like this happens, it might help to think about the TikTok-viral “chair theory,” which is a simple way to figure out where you fit. On the app, creator @ihalts said everyone has a hypothetical table with chairs around it. If someone wants you to join their table — aka, spend time with you — they’ll quickly pull out a proverbial chair and invite you to sit. If they don’t want you there, for whatever reason, you’ll be left to hover and awkwardly stand around.

Creator @vanessaandheriphone said the people who genuinely care about you will always “pull out a chair,” meaning they’ll include you in convos, send you invites, and make you feel seen. You’ll never be left to hang on the periphery or wonder if you’re truly wanted.

As @mindfuljaz said, the right table will also make you feel fully welcomed — not just tolerated. The theory comes in clutch if you’re on the lookout for a new crew, and it’s also helpful when it comes to reevaluating your current connections. Here’s what to know.

What To Know About “Chair Theory”

At its core, chair theory is about figuring out where you belong — and where you don’t. According to @ihalts, if you’re surrounded by people who constantly make you feel weird or unwanted, it means you don’t have a chair at their table and need to move on.

This theory prevents you from wasting time with the wrong friend groups, and it also spares you from squeezing yourself into social circles that aren’t good for you. If you realize you don’t have a chair, that might hurt, but at least you know. It frees you up to find people who are more on your wavelength.

Of course, it isn’t always immediately obvious when you’re at the wrong table, but there will often be subtle signs. “Maybe you text the group chat and no one replies, but everyone answers when someone else speaks up,” says Ilana Grines, LMFT, a therapist in Los Angeles. Maybe plans are made right in front of you but you’re left out, or no one fully listens when you try to tell a story.

The voice in the back of your head says, “Maybe I’m too much.”

Chair theory can be literal, but it’s also a sneaky feeling that you aren’t 100% valued by those around you. If you’re constantly performing or dulling your personality, it could mean you’re at the wrong table and are trying too hard to fit in. Pay attention to that voice in the back of your head that says “Ugh, I’m doing too much” or “Oh no, I’m not enough.” It doesn’t mean something’s wrong with you. You just haven’t found your seat.

If you feel this way around older friends, it’s possible you’ve outgrown each other. If it happens with a newer group, you just might not be an ideal fit. According to Grines, some group dynamics have an unspoken pecking order forms. “People bond over shared history you weren’t part of, or the group’s way of relating doesn’t leave space for how you connect.”

It’s also possible you naturally gravitate towards group dynamics that are awkward or unwelcoming. “If you grew up feeling like you had to earn belonging, you might keep choosing groups that make you feel the same way,” she says. Chair theory is a way to break out of that pattern and find your people.

How To Find Your Table

Chair theory prevents you from wasting time with the wrong crowd. If you don’t have a comfy seat at the table you’re trying to sit at, that’s your cue to move on.

“Many of my clients say things like, ‘I knew something was off, but I thought I was being dramatic,’” Grines says. “The chair theory validates that gut feeling. It shifts the question from, ‘What's wrong with me?’ to ‘Is this the right table for me?’ And it moves you from self-blame to self-awareness.”

To find a better table — one with lots of welcoming chairs — she recommends going to spaces where you’re encouraged to be yourself. Think about taking a class on a topic you enjoy or volunteering for a cause you truly care about. That way you’ll know from the jump that you’re with like-minded people.

From there, put chair theory to the test by being authentic. Remember, this isn’t about scoring a seat at any cost, but about feeling comfortable at a table that’s right for you. Grines also recommends giving it time. “Real belonging takes a while,” she says. And if you still can’t find a table, be the person who sets one. Pull out chairs for others and welcome them in by listening, reaching out, sending invites, etc.

You’ll know you’ve found your table when you officially stop performing. “You [won’t] have to chase belonging,” Grines says. “It’s already there when you show up.”

Source:

Ilana Grines, LMFT, licensed marriage and family therapist