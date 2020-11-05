14 TikTok Dating Coaches Who Are Here To Save Your Love Life

Listening to a dating coach online doesn't mean you're into playing games. In fact, these dating coaches to follow on TikTok are all about authenticity, empowerment, and direct communication between partners. Whether you're looking for a 60-second pre-date pep talk or want to learn more about how anxiety impacts relationships, these 14 content creators are here to help you be your best self (and date the best people).
Although chatting about your crush with your friend can be helpful, it can also be beneficial to have an objective, outside perspective. Hearing from a dating coach can remind you that you're not the only person who has been ghosted by someone on Hinge or that it's not selfish or needy to be looking for a serious, long-term relationship. Coaches can help you re-evaluate past behaviors, set goals, and get you close to the (love) life you're looking for. Of course, if you're working through past relationship trauma and other mental health issues, you may want to look into more personalized meetings with a licensed mental health professional. Remember: Watching a minute-long clip isn't the same as going to therapy.
But if you're looking for some quick tips on making your Bumble stand out or want to know what to text your new crush, these TikTok dating coaches are worth checking out.