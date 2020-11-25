UK Resources & Hotlines Offering Support After Miscarriage

Meghan Markle has shared her experience of having a miscarriage in July 2020. In a piece for the New York Times published on Nov. 25 she said she and Prince Harry had experienced “an almost unbearable grief.” She explained how she had dropped to the floor in pain while holding baby Archie. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she said. Losing a baby can be an incredibly traumatic and lonely experience. While it’s estimated that 10 to 15 in every 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage, there’s still a silence that surrounds it and many are unsure where to turn for help. So here are resources and hotlines offering support to those who have experienced a miscarriage.

She isn’t the first celebrity to open up about losing a baby. In Oct. 2020 Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend lost their third child and shared the story of the miscarriage along with images from within the hospital. In a post on Instagram Tiegen wrote, “he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Tiegen and Markle have really opened up the conversation surrounding miscarriage in 2020, but there is more still to be done. In her piece Markle explained the heartbreak experienced by herself and Prince Harry and encouraged them to “commit to asking others, 'are you OK?”

Charity Tommy’s reports that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage and one in 100 people will experience recurrent miscarriages which is defined as three or more in a low.This can be devastating but there are resources and hotlines that offer support for parents going through miscarriage.