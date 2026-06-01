Can A Walking Club Fill The Happy Hour-Shaped Hole In Your Heart?

I’m a girl who loves a happy hour. Sitting outside with a Hugo spritz, a few friends, and a lengthy list of gossip to unpack is my kryptonite. It feels like the perfect way to end a work day — or at least I thought so.

Recently, I’ve been a little ruffled by the bill. ($50 for two bevs!?) The potential for a hangover has also turned me off, especially since one measly cocktail can give me a headache. As a millennial, I’m starting to see why Gen Z isn’t big into drinking, with surveys noting that up to 56% of younger adults don’t drink at all for health and financial reasons. Thankfully, there are plenty of other ways to get out and socialize, and one of my new favorites is a walking club.

After a few videos about walking meet-ups popped up my FYP, I was inspired to ditch the sangria and get some steps in instead. I figured it would be a nice a way to get some fresh air, meet new people, and squeeze in a little exercise — all without spending a dime. Here’s what it was like to join a walking club, and why it may officially be filling the happy hour-shaped hole in my heart.

A Different Kind Of Night Out

Instead of throwing on strappy sandals and heading to a restaurant for small plates and martinis, I recently laced up my sneakers to walk around my city with a group of strangers. The Instagram post I saw advertising the club said when and where to meet and noted there was no need to RSVP.

When I arrived at 6 p.m. on a Thursday, I spied about 20 women standing around chatting. I asked if they were all there for the same event, and everyone immediately turned and welcomed me in with a smile. Since these groups are all about making friends — something that can be noticeably hard to do as an adult — everyone was extra friendly and eager to introduce themselves.

From the meet-up spot, we set off on a mile-long walk along the river, all of us strolling along in a chatty line that took up the entire sidewalk. To the left were sweeping views of my city. To the right, blue sky and water. I didn’t miss my Hugo spritz at all.

As we walked, I noticed that different conversation groups naturally formed, and I found it surprisingly easy to get to know each other. I learned that some people worked from home and were there to socialize. Others were students or parents who needed a moment for themselves. And some were new to the city and looking to make friends. We talked about work, pets, grad school, engagements — all the things that would come up at happy hour, too.

A mile later, when we turned around to walk back, I drifted to another group and we struck up a whole new convo. Unlike bars, where friend groups often keep to themselves, I loved that everyone was mixing and mingling.

While some came with a bestie, others were there alone, and many were attending for the first time like me. By the end of the walk, I added a few of the people I met on Instagram and we all promised to meet up at another walk soon.

How To Find A Walking Club

To find a walking club near you, hop on Instagram and search “walking clubs” plus your city. In NYC, you’ll find the City Girls Who Walk, a group that meets up for regular strolls every month.

In Philadelphia, there’s Philly Girls Who Walk, which meets for walks along the rivers and through parks. If you’re in Chicago, there’s Chicago Girls Who Walk and Happy Feet Walkers Club. And for those in the Pacific Northwest there’s Sole Sisters Seattle, whose tagline is “Let’s walk about it.”

Closer to Austin? Try No Girl Walks Alone. And if you’re in Southern Florida, stop by 10K Steps Miami, which meets everyone Saturday morning. Influencer Mia Lind also hosts official Hot Girls Walks in various cities across the country.

A lot of people are talking about feeling lonely these days, and it’s just as common to bemoan the price of beverages, so it makes sense that walking clubs are going viral.

While a Thursday night out is a fun time, and I will still treat myself to a two-for-one happy hour deal on occasion, I really enjoyed the change of pace.