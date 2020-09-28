5 Action-Oriented Ways To Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

While there's a lot of overlap between "Latinx" and "Hispanic," the two terms aren't interchangeable. The main difference between "Hispanic" and "Latinx" is that "Hispanic" refers to anyone whose culture's primary spoken language is Spanish (which includes Spain, but not Brazil), while "Latinx" refers to anyone whose cultural heritage is based in Latin America (which includes Brazil and the Caribbean, but not Spain).

Some people may have a strong preference for one over the other, for very different reasons. "Hispanic" was introduced as a census identifier to group together people of vastly different cultures and identities, whose sole tie was the fact they spoke Spanish, typically as a result of colonization. Saying Latino, Latina, or Latinx, by contrast, groups people by geographic origin. "Latinx" is a gender-neutral form of Latino or Latina, as is Latin@, but neither translates so easily into Spanish — some people outside of the United States might use "Latine" instead.

How people choose to identify is complicated. "About half of Hispanic adults say they most often describe themselves by their family’s country of origin or heritage, using terms such as Mexican, Cuban, Puerto Rican or Salvadoran, while another 39% most often describe themselves as 'Hispanic' or 'Latino,'" Ana Gonzalez-Barrera wrote for the Pew Research Center. According to Pew's 2020 research, only around 3% of respondents used "Latinx" to describe themselves.

Learning about these differences can help people understand that the Latinx (or Hispanic) community is not a monolith, and the people who make up these communities bring lots of different experiences and identities to the table.