5 Ways To “Touch Grass” — With Or Without A Backyard

Forest bathing. Hot girl walks. Soft hiking. You don’t have to be capital-O outdoorsy to know that stepping outside, whether you’re watering herbs, going for a quick walk, or parking yourself at the beach, can be incredibly restorative. Still, when I’m feeling stressed — whether it’s from a rough workday or my toddler’s very public meltdown — I’m much more likely to veg out in front of a ‘90s sitcom than slip on my shoes and head into my backyard.​

But in recent weeks, I’ve been making a conscious effort to get outside. For context: My younger daughter is now in daycare and spends most of her day napping, eating, and playing beneath fluorescent lighting. In an effort to get her fresh air, I’ve been bringing her outside once or twice a day. We mostly sit there, watching the birds and the squirrels. I have no idea if she even cares, but I’ve found it to be an incredible (and, importantly, simple) way to reset myself. Here’s how to get more green in your life — and the good things that can come from it — whether or not you have a backyard.

Head for the trees

Getting outside at all is a good thing, but it’s even better if you’re in a park. It might not be a big park or a pretty space, but if it has a tree, you’re good: The greenery alone can make a surprisingly big difference in how you feel. One study in the journal PNAS found that adults who walked in a natural area experienced less rumination — repetitive negative thinking — than those who walked an urban route with a lot of traffic. Another study with a similar setup found that those who walked in nature had less anxiety and better memory. So if you’re fixating on the fact that your friend hasn’t texted you back in a week and counting, go outside. By the time you’re home, you might be able to consider that she has a lot going on, too.​

Break it up into short bursts​

For my birthday a few years ago, I took the morning off to walk a shady path along a lake — I’d driven by and always wanted to go. (Peak mid-30s.) Was it dreamy? Yes. Can I do it regularly? Absolutely not. I can barely find time to shave my legs, much less hang out in the woods on a weekday.​But the good news is that you don’t have to commit to a big hike or a morning off to get the benefits of outdoor time. In fact, just 120 minutes a week — roughly 17 minutes a day — is enough to make a difference in your headspace; a large study in Scientific Reports found that was all it took for people to report better well-being and good health.​

Check on your plant babies​

Not everyone has access to green space. It’s actually a matter of huge inequality, with research finding that low-income neighborhoods have much less access to urban green space and even tree canopies than their higher-income counterparts. If that’s the case, indoor plants can bring some of the benefits of nature into your space. One study found that repotting a plant lowered activity in the lower sympathetic nervous system, meaning it reduced stress, and lowered blood pressure. Another review of research on the subject found that indoor plants were associated with “relaxed physiology” and, again, lowered blood pressure, although the studies in question were small. So, even on days when I can’t get outside, I spend a few minutes watering and checking on my plants — snipping dead leaves, fertilizing orchids, and adding soil as needed.​

Add green to your screen

​If you're short on outdoor time or space — and happen to have a not-so-green thumb — good news: Bringing nature to you, even digitally, can help. Research has found that simply viewing natural landscapes in photos and videos can relax the body and reduce stress. Even a window counts, another study found. Queue up Planet Earth, hang a painting of your favorite beach, or lobby for the desk that overlooks a leafy street — all of it can help give you some of the perks of the outdoors without actually having to step outside.​

Build it into your schedule​

These days, I only have a few pockets of time to haul my kids outside: first thing in the morning and just before dinner. (And sometimes, if I have the energy, I’ll sit outside alone after I get them down for the night.) Having those set times has made my self-imposed outdoor quota easy to stick to, and now they expect it. So figure out where you can build it into your day and do it regularly. Can you get off one stop earlier on the subway to cut through a park? Can you do a “walking” meeting around the block? Once you make it a habit, you’ll be better at staying consistent — and make the most of what the outdoors has to offer.

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