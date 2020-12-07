A Little Bit Better
We Asked a Doctor Why Having A Dog Makes You Healthier
Dr. Jake Deutsch explains the benefits of pet ownership and the science behind it.
You’ve probably heard the reports that pet shelters were cleared out at the start of the pandemic. With all of us spending more time at home, often isolated from our usual social circles, getting a pet seemed like a great idea to help with the confinement blues. But is there some tangible, quantifiable benefit to owning a dog?
We caught up with Dr. Jake Deutsch, an emergency medicine physician and the founder/clinical director at Cure Urgent Care, to learn about the science and research behind pet ownership. In the video below, Dr. Jake explains how pets help lower stress, improve cardiovascular health, and increase production of endorphins and oxytocin. Thankfully, you don't need a doctor's prescription to adopt a pet.
A Little Bit Better is a new series from Bustle exploring research-backed ways you can level up your life by creating attainable habits and manageable routines.
