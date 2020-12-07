We Asked a Doctor Why Having A Dog Makes You Healthier

You’ve probably heard the reports that pet shelters were cleared out at the start of the pandemic. With all of us spending more time at home, often isolated from our usual social circles, getting a pet seemed like a great idea to help with the confinement blues. But is there some tangible, quantifiable benefit to owning a dog?

We caught up with Dr. Jake Deutsch, an emergency medicine physician and the founder/clinical director at Cure Urgent Care, to learn about the science and research behind pet ownership. In the video below, Dr. Jake explains how pets help lower stress, improve cardiovascular health, and increase production of endorphins and oxytocin. Thankfully, you don't need a doctor's prescription to adopt a pet.

A Little Bit Better is a new series from Bustle exploring research-backed ways you can level up your life by creating attainable habits and manageable routines.

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA

Host: Jake Deutsch, M.D.

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Post Supervisor and Editor: Amy Eakin

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan