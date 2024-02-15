Here's Why You've Probably Had A "Happiness Attack" Before Bed

As far as warm and fuzzy feelings go, nothing beats jumping into bed at the end of a long day. It feels so good to snuggle in and get comfy, especially when you’re chilly or exceptionally tired. The wave of relief that washes over you might even make you giddy, so much so that you laugh, squirm, and kick your feet.

On TikTok, this reaction has been dubbed a “happiness attack” and judging by the thousands of likes and views the phrase has on the platform, it seems like a pretty universal experience.

That’s the thing with TikTok, isn’t it? We all have these quirky things we do behind closed doors, like random girl dinners, cozy cricket feet, and lazy bed rot days, but then that thing goes viral and you quickly realize you’ve never actually had a unique experience in your life.

Under creator @liammillerr’s happiness attack video, one person commented, “like fr, why do I get all excited,” while another wrote, “humans are so goofy, why do we do this?” Another asked, “oh that happens to other people too?” while someone else chimed in with “THIS IS SO ME.”

It’s kind of adorable to think about how many people have a happiness attack when they get into bed, but what causes it and why do we all do it? Here, a sleep expert shares her thoughts.

“Happiness Attacks” Are Actually Common

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

According to Dr. Shelby Harris, the director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, a happiness attack is a feeling of joy that overtakes you when you get into bed. Imagine smiling hard and wriggling around with abject elation as you snuggle into your sheets, hug your pillow, and find a perfectly comfy position.

It seems bizarre to have such a big reaction, but there’s a simple explanation: “Having a ‘happiness attack’ or feeling really happy when getting into bed at the end of the day can be because it's finally time to get comfortable, you're officially done with the day, and it's your time to relax,” she tells Bustle. That, in and of itself, is something to celebrate.

Your bed also provides you with a sense of safety, and that can add an extra layer of contentedness, especially if you’ve been stressed. “It's a personal concept, but felt by many, that bedtime equals happiness and relaxation,” says Harris.

On TikTok, many people say they get stronger happiness attacks when they’re cold, too. According to Harris, that’s because your bed offers a refuge and a place to warm up, so you know relief is on the way the moment you jump in. “The anticipation of it getting heated to the point that it’s comfortable can cause these giddy feelings,” she says.

Does A Happiness Attack Improve Sleep?

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Moment/Getty Images

Climbing into bed is always nice, but climbing into bed and having a happiness attack is next-level. It makes you feel extra comfy, cozy, and content, but according to Harris, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re about to get a good night’s sleep.

“Guaranteeing a good night’s sleep depends on other factors like having a consistent bedtime routine and a cool, quiet, and dark sleep environment,” she says, though the extra sense of comfort certainly doesn’t hurt.

Happiness attacks might come on strong after you have a busy day, so if you happen to sleep better that night, it could just be because you were genuinely exhausted. If you’ve been going hard all day long, it makes sense that you’d be extra excited to lie down — and that you might catch a few more Zs.

Is This Really A Universal Experience?

Anderson Coelho/E+/Getty Images

It’s hard to say whether or not everyone experiences happiness attacks, or if everyone experiences them in exactly the same way, but according to Harris, lots of people can relate to the feeling of relief that comes with getting into bed after a long day. Like a lot of the experiences TikTok brings to light, when you find out you aren’t the only one who smiles and squirms after getting into bed it instantly bonds you with strangers across the internet.

