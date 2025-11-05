Another day, another number-themed walking trend that instantly feels inspiring. This time, it’s all called the “6-6-6 challenge,” which encourages you to walk for 60 minutes a day, six times a week, with a six-minute warm-up and cooldown — hence the 6-6-6. For good measure, you can also aim to walk at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m.

When a fitness trend has an easy-to-follow structure like this one, it often makes it simpler to stick to and remember. It’s one reason why the 6-6-6 method is so popular on TikTok right now, just like the famous 12-3-30 before it. “The numbers are just a way of helping you remember [what to aim for] and stay accountable,” says Tim Smith, online fitness coach and certified personal trainer at WalkFit.

While it’s really not that strange to take a daily walk, the timing, length, and consistency are what set this trend apart. Instead of wishing you could squeeze in a quick walk after work, the 6-6-6 method reminds you to prioritize a lengthier stroll regularly.

According to Smith, the main goal of the 6-6-6 method is to consistently move your body. “If attaching it to this trend gets you out there, then that's all that matters really,” Smith tells Bustle. “Movement is the most important thing.” Here’s what to know.

Why The 6-6-6 Method Works

There are so many benefits to doing the 6-6-6 trend. As you stroll outside for 60 minutes, you build up your cardiovascular endurance, strengthen your muscles, and shake off whatever’s got you down. “This particular method is beneficial as the length of the workout will build stamina, and the timing will improve your mood through the release of endorphins at the start or end of the day,” says Lannay Dale-Tooze, a qualified L3 personal trainer with Gymshark.

Since you aren’t running or walking blood-pumping intervals — like you do during the viral “Japanese walking method” — the 6-6-6 trend is considered a LISS routine, or low-intensity steady state workout. “It's all about moving at a manageable pace without pushing yourself to the max, which makes it a great way to stay active consistently,” she says. “Whether it’s a recovery day, travel day, or just one of those low-energy moments, LISS keeps you moving without stressing your body.”

It’s also ideal if you’re brand new to exercise. “It’s low-impact, joint-friendly, and easy to stick with, making it a great way to stay moving,” she adds.

miljko/E+/Getty Images

According to Dale-Tooze, the timing of your 6-6-6 walk is also key. “The 6 a.m. option can help set up your day and boost your energy, while the 6 p.m. walk can help you decompress and mark the end of your workday,” she tells Bustle.

That said, stepping out for a lengthy 60-minute walk most days of the week isn’t realistic for everyone, especially that early in the morning. “The idea behind the challenge is to hold us accountable for daily movement, and while specific times can be helpful, completing any movement at any time of the day — even if it's just a 15-minute walk at lunch is a win,” she adds.

Making The Most Of 6-6-6 Walking

LPETTET/E+/Getty Images

Want to try the 6-6-6 challenge? Dale-Tooze recommends suiting up in lightweight, soft clothing — think leggings and a windbreaker — for ease of movement and ultimate comfort, and then heading out at your desired time. Since you’ll be walking almost every day, it’s a good idea to have your gear laid out and ready to go so you don’t have to scramble or overthink it. Just lace up your sneakers and go.

Smith is also a fan of keeping it casual. “Don’t overthink it — just tailor the timings and the pace to you and your routine,” he says. If you don’t have a full 60 minutes to devote to a walk, that’s OK. You can shave some time off the end and focus on enjoying what you can. A shorter walk is better than no walk at all.

Since the 6-6-6 is an ideal goal to aim for, and one that you can tweak to your needs, both trainers recommend seeing if it works for you. “Just about anyone should consider doing this,” Smith says. “Get out there and give it a go.”

Source:

Tim Smith, online fitness coach, certified personal trainer at WalkFit

Lannay Dale-Tooze, qualified L3 personal trainer with Gymshark