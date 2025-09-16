This Viral Way To Walk May Be Better Than 10,000 Daily Steps

If you love the idea of going for a run but can’t quite gather the motivation, then you should try “Japanese walking,” a form of interval training that was first popularized 20 years ago by professors in Japan. Unlike a sweaty jog, this technique involves taking speedy steps to boost your heart rate, followed by a quick break.

It also isn’t about distance, counting steps, or walking for hours and hours, said Dr. Carrie Lam, an integrative and functional medicine doctor, who posted about the technique on TikTok in August. Instead, it’s “a very structured form of interval training,” she said, and it’s going viral right now for a reason.

The idea is to walk briskly for three minutes, then slow down and move at a relaxed pace for three minutes, repeating these intervals five times for a total of 30 minutes. People are loving it because you can do it anytime, anywhere, and it’s free. “There’s no equipment [needed], it’s so functional, and it fits naturally into our daily lives,” Dr. Lam said. It’s also way easier than a lot of other cardio.

In a recent post, creator @sriracha.hotsauce showed off how she did the walking method with friends. After a quick warm-up, they did three-minute intervals, timed each one on their smartwatches, and seemed totally out of breath — in a good way — by the end. They wondered if the routine was better for your body than taking 10,000 steps a day, and plenty of commenters chimed in with the same question. Here, a trainer weighs in on the trend and its effectiveness.

What To Know About Japanese Walking

The method was first introduced by Dr. Hiroshi Nose and Dr. Shizue Maskuki, professors at the Shinshu University Graduate School of Medicine in Matsumoto, Japan.

According to Amanda Dvorak, CFP, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, the interval training alternates between a power-walking pace and a recovery pace. Also called “interval walking training” or IWT, it’s now being dubbed “Japanese walking” on TikTok due to its origin.

While it might seem like it would be a better workout to jog or walk at a steady pace, especially without taking a break, the intervals are what push your cardiovascular system harder, and that, in turn, improves your stamina and heart health. “By alternating speeds, you train your body to recover quickly and build endurance,” she tells Bustle. “The goal is to challenge the heart and lungs while still keeping the workout approachable.”

Interval walking training is also gentler on your joints than running or jogging, ideal for beginners, those recovering from an injury, or anyone who wants to take it easy. “It allows people who may not tolerate high-impact workouts to get many of the same benefits without the same injury risk,” Dvorak says. “It’s a smart alternative if you want intensity — without pounding the knees or hips.”

How does this stack up against a daily step count? According to Dvorak, interval walking focuses more on the quality of movement than simply volume alone. “Getting 10,000 steps at an easy pace is still helpful, but adding some intervals makes the workout more demanding,” she says. If you had to choose, interval training does pack more of a punch, but any movement is better than none.

Making The Most Of Your Walk

You can adjust the speed of your walk to match your fitness level by strolling at a medium speed or pushing yourself to the verge of a jog if you want to spike your heart rate.

While Japanese walking is a nice add-on to the other workouts you do in a week, you can also make it your go-to whenever you’re in the mood to sweat. Doing it three to four times a week is a good starting point. “That gives you enough frequency to improve stamina without overwhelming recovery,” Dvorak says. “On other days, lighter walks or strength training can round out the routine.”

If you want to push yourself further, she says you can throw on a weighted vest. The extra pounds will increase the cardio side of your workout, while also engaging your core and legs. Choosing one that’s about 5% of your body weight should be just right. The main draw, though, is switching things up. Cardio doesn’t have to be a boring slog.

Studies referenced:

Karstoft, K. (2024). Health benefits of interval walking training. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2024 Jul 1;49(7):1002-1007. doi: 10.1139/apnm-2023-0595.

Nemoto, K. (2008). Effects of high-intensity interval walking training on physical fitness and blood pressure in middle-aged and older people. Obstetrical & Gynecological Survey. doi.org/10.1097/01.ogx.0000312157.35839.ce

Source:

Amanda Dvorak, CFP, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews